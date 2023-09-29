Community Action Council seeks public input on budget, plan for using grants

The Community Action Council of Portage County is seeking public review and comment on its two-year budget and plan for using block grant funds.

The CAC uses funds from the federal Community Service Block Grant program to provide core funding for a wide variety of agency-operated programs designed to alleviate poverty in Portage County.

The agency is submitting its budget and plan for using those funds to the Ohio Department of Development in November.

The CAC expects to provide services to about 25,000 families for 2024 and 2025. CSBG funds facilitate the provision of services in a wide variety of areas, including utility assistance and weatherization, other energy conservation and efficiency services, emergency home repair, rent and homeowner assistance, youth and after-school services, technology training and testing, summer food services for children, and more.

Those wishing to review the application may contact the agency’s administrative offices at 330-297-1456, by visiting the offices located at 1036 West Main Street in Ravenna between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays, or by e-mailing dshea@cacportage.net or info@cacportage.net.

The funding application is expected to provide about $325,138 each year from Jan. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2025, but it is subject to congressional actions, which may dramatically change current and future funding.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Community Action Council seeking input on budget and grant use