Community Action opens new local domestic violence shelter

CHILLICOTHE — Last year in Ohio 9,886 domestic violence survivors were given safe shelter across the state. Ross County Community Action hopes to increase this number with the new local domestic violence shelter.

The shelter, which opened in September, is already at capacity keeping several survivors and their families safe.

Community Action took over the domestic violence shelter after the dissolution of the Ross County Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Executive Director Julie Bolen said there was a gap in local DV services.

"It's a critical resource in the community," said Bolen.

To prepare to take over services Community Action went through an over year-long process of getting approved by other statewide organizations and finding funding through grants and resources.

During this time the group received over 15 calls for support, so they were not surprised to already be at capacity. Community Action believes DV support is a much-needed resource for the community, since the organization already helps people connect with resources it made sense for Community Action to be a part of the shelter in Ross County.

Currently, the shelter offers safety and support from domestic violence advocates who can help survivors find support and the resources they need. Community Action also has a DV hotline, that people can call or text for support, open 24/7 at 740-637-1610.

Those interested in helping Community Action, which is a nonprofit, and the shelter can do so by donating online or by donating socks and canned goods to the office, at 250 N Woodbridge Avenue in Chillicothe, to be taken to the shelter.

