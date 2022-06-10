Community activist wanted on identity theft charges

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding Siottis Jackson.

Jackson, 34, has an active arrest warrant out for his arrest.

Investigators say he used someone else’s personal information, without their consent, to get $100,000 worth of fraudulent loans.

JSO said Jackson knows of the arrest warrant and is actively avoiding the police.

Jackson is widely known throughout the Jacksonville area.

He worked on campaigns for former U.S. Representative Corrine Brown and Rep. Angie Nixon.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

