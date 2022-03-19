Community, activists hope for more communication from diocese following Medlin investigation

Mar. 19—TRAVERSE CITY — As the Diocese of Gaylord begins its own internal investigation into a clergy member whose inappropriate comments to students landed him at the center of a state law enforcement investigation, some hope for transparency and more communication.

A complaint claiming Father Bryan Medlin of the Gaylord Diocese sent inappropriate text messages to high school students was sent to the Michigan Attorney General's office on Dec. 10, as previously reported. An investigation by the Michigan State Police and the AG's office found no criminal behavior in Medlin's conduct with students.

Nonetheless, investigators said Medlin sent "several" students from St. Mary's in Lake Leelanau and St. Francis High School in Traverse City messages online and via text that contained sexual content and racially insensitive statements, according to records released by the Michigan Attorney General.

Partially redacted documents, including interview notes and screenshots of text messages collected during MSP's investigation, show Medlin made inappropriate comments to students in person, via text and via social media platforms, dating back at least to 2019. Former and current St. Mary's students interviewed said Medlin discussed female students' bodies and said he would date the female students if he was in high school, according to MSP reports.

The diocese announced on March 10 that it would conduct its own internal investigation regarding Medlin. In the interim, he is on administrative leave, according to a press release on the diocese's website.

Jeanne Merica, who was raised Catholic, attended St. Mary's in high school and lives in Lake Leelanau, said she was disturbed to read about Medlin's behavior, because people in his position should be spiritually guiding kids. The students who reported Medlin's behavior should be commended, she said.

"Personally, I don't think he should be in any kind of teaching or counseling capacity," Merica said. "His behavior has no place in teaching children."

Story continues

However, one parent, who requested not to be named in this article because of their job, said their child did have interactions with Medlin that they found "bizarre", but they feel Medlin is likely "not all bad". They said they felt the school handled the situation quickly and well.

The parent has not thought about the incident or the investigation much, they said. Medlin seemed to just have a poor sense of boundaries, they said.

Others hope for more communication or transparency from the schools and the diocese.

Kristin Trojanowski, who has a daughter at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School and a son at St. Francis High School, said the only communication from the school she remembers seeing was a letter months ago about the beginning of the investigation. She would like to see the school follow-up with parents with updates, she said.

Other than that, Trojanowski said she is sure the school is handling the incident well and providing the students counseling if they seek it. The investigation has not given her any reservations about Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools.

"The incident has not dissuaded me in continuing to keep my students there," Trojanowski said. "I love the school."

Casey Petz, Superintendent of Suttons Bay Public Schools, said he hopes there is more transparency from the Diocese in how it conducts its investigation. Medlin should personally hold himself accountable as well, Petz said.

"Transparency is a really powerful word that delivers the most important thing, which is trust," Petz said. "If you're transparent about what you're doing and how you do it, it builds trust with your community and your families."

St. Mary's and Suttons Bay High School frequently combine sports teams. Petz commended the people who came forward and reported Medlin's behavior.

Suttons Bay is not going to cut off its connections with St. Mary's because of this incident, Petz said. Instead, he hopes the two schools can better their relationship and check in with their students to determine "the best path forward".

Nadja Tirrell, leader of Michigan's Survivors' Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP), said that while this incident may have not involved physical harm or criminal behavior, it is possible that some students have not come forward. Tirrell said SNAP wants to see Catholic dioceses, with their history of sexual violence, engage in more preventative tactics to ensure kids are safe in their parishes and schools.

"We want to remind the Diocese of Gaylord that when you're dealing with preventative child safety policy, that's going to involve identifying persons who show patterns of disturbing or policy violating behavior, which we can see here in this case, and stopping them from having any access or authority over minors and vulnerable adults," Tirrell said.

School administrators should also make a statement to their greater community so others who may have complaints can come forward, Tirrell said. School administrators should also make sure counseling is readily available to the students involved.

"Even if he didn't touch anyone, that's still very spiritually and psychologically and emotionally traumatizing for those students, because they were supposed to be interacting with someone who was supposed to be fostering vocations and who was supposed to be a spiritual leader to them," Tirrell said.

Students at both schools should be able to talk openly about the investigation and Medlin's behavior as well, Tirrell said.

Medlin's lawyer Jon Steffy sent a statement to the Record-Eagle regarding the results of the investigation on Monday, but did not respond to a list of questions from the Record-Eagle.

"Father Medlin is grateful that the criminal investigation has been completed and the decision not to pursue criminal charges validates his statement to law enforcement that he did nothing illegal," the statement says. "With that in mind, he takes full responsibility for the text messages he sent. While not a true reflection of Father Medlin as a person, they were inappropriate and beneath his station as a priest. Father Medlin will be using this time away from ministry to discern his future path and asks for forgiveness for his indiscretions."

Interim Superintendent Erick Chittle and Communications Director Cathy Nelson at St. Francis High School and Principal Megan Glynn and Administrative Assistant Patti Shaffran at Lake Leelanau St. Mary's were sent a list of questions regarding the investigation and the actions they intend to take moving forward. St. Francis and St. Mary's administrators declined to comment and directed the Record-Eagle to the Diocese.

In response to a list of questions sent on Thursday, Mackenzie Ritchie, communications director for the Gaylord Diocese, directed the Record-Eagle to a statement sent Thursday. The questions concerned the contents and timeline of the internal investigation as well as how the diocese plans to support students and contact families during the course of the investigation.

"Beyond this, there is nothing additional to share at this time, both to ensure that our internal investigation is not jeopardized in any way and that the privacy of those involved is respected and safeguarded," Ritchie said.