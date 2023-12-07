Community activists respond to fatal shooting that killed 9-year-old girl
The death of 9-year-old Cailee Knight has sparked an outcry by city officials and community activists. FULL STORY: https://www.wkrg.com/?p=1737516
Google Drive for desktop now offers a recovery tool, which may help find the missing files affected by an earlier sync issue.
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie went toe-to-toe in Alabama Wednesday. What to know about the latest GOP clash.
After years of promises and limited tests, Meta has started rolling out default end-to-end encryption protection for Messenger. In an announcement, Mark Zuckerberg said that personal chats and calls will get default end-to-end encryption. End-to-end encryption is an important security layer as it doesn't allow Meta or other third-party entities to access the content of a chat.
They will go back to their gold Icon Edition uniforms for the semifinal against the Pelicans.
Aston Villa outshot Manchester City 22-2 on Wednesday and dominated City in a way that nobody has ever dominated Pep Guardiola.
No, it's not Urban Meyer.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
From inspirational bookends to Oprah-approved totes, we asked educators across the nation to help curate a list of things they love.
There's a new theory for why Americans are gloomier than they should be.
The pass-rusher turned himself in to police last week and was released on bond.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
Taylor Swift gives her first in-depth interview in years, talking Travis Kelce, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and more.
Joshua Dobbs has turned the ball over six times during the Vikings' two-game slide
We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.
Meta has launched a standalone version of its image generator as it tests dozens of new generative AI features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The image generator, called Imagine, was first previewed at the company’s Connect event in November and has been available as part of Meta’s AI chatbot.
"I'm just there to support," the pop superstar told Time Magazine in her Person of the Year interview.
Take it from more than 9,000 five-star Amazon reviewers — this thing rocks.
A number of Tile trackers are on sale right now at Amazon -- some are up to 30 percent off.
Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of the International Space Station’s (ISS) physical assembly in orbit. On December 6, 1998, the crew aboard the space shuttle Endeavor attached the US-built Unity node to the Russian-built Zarya module, kicking off the modular construction of the ISS.