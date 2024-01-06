Community advocate: Times-Union an important communication tool for local democracy

Within two years after I arrived in Jacksonville — 1978 — I saved enough for a down payment on a modest home. This was when a first-time homebuyer incentive had a “low” mortgage rate of 10% (in the early ‘80s mortgage rates were truly sky-high). Once settled into my home and beginning DIY renovations, I took a subscription to The Florida Times-Union.

I generally skimmed the front section, entertainment and lifestyle, but not much else. I had little interest in local or state governmental issues and politics. I focused on national health care policy for professional reasons and women’s rights. In fact, the only reason I voted at that time was because my insurance man was running for political office.

Thick newspapers piled up in a stack near my fireplace. Some were used for kindling in the winter; most were trashed (no recycling in those days).

In 1988, I became president of a local women’s organization that did advocacy for families and women. High rates of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases were motivations for convening local group leaders to understand the politics of teaching sex education as part of the health curriculum in public schools. As president, I wrote my first letter to the editor on behalf of my 400-member organization. I was surprised and proud when it was published.

Over the years I spent little time reading the newspaper and more time absorbing TV news. I canceled my Times-Union subscription sometime in the early 2000s, perhaps. It wasn’t until after my retirement and foray into political advocacy in 2017 that I realized I missed engagement with public opinions that were different from mine.

I took a promotional digital subscription to the T-U in 2018 to follow public discourse and to support the existence of one of the most important communication mediums in our democracy.

With a digital subscription, I can quickly pick and choose the articles of interest to me — trending news, opinions and obituaries, etc. This gave me a sense of community connection to a range of personal values and perspectives.

Although T-U has lost many executives and good journalists due to media consolidation, I am very grateful for the endurance of Nate Monroe, who never fails to get into the nitty-gritty of local political commerce and engages in community outreach.

Also, Mark Woods reveals his heartfelt devotion to our community and provides uplifting insights about our shared values. Many thanks to both.

Opinion columns have been limited to weekends only now. Nevertheless, I appreciate the editorial staff who publish a variety of reader viewpoints of view as letters to the editor or as guest columnists. The latter has elevated contributors’ voices on issues paramount to personal and community well-being.

I hope to see more community voices published in the Times-Union.

Marion Tischler, volunteer and community advocate

