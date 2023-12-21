'Community alert': Andress High intruder hid in girls' restroom, exposed himself

An unidentified campus intruder exposed himself to at least two female students after hiding inside a stall in a girls' restroom at Andress High School last week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso said.

Crime Stoppers on Wednesday issued an "urgent community alert," including photos taken from campus security cameras with the hope that someone can identify the man suspected of the indecent exposures after trespassing into the Andress school building.

The El Paso Independent School District is trying to determine how the unidentified man was able to gain access into the school at 5400 Sun Valley Drive in Northeast El Paso.

The man entered the school about 11 a.m. on Dec. 14 and entered a girls' restroom, where he hid inside a stall. The man then exposed himself to at least two girls before fleeing the campus, Crime Stoppers said. The man left walking north towards Mackinaw Street and Capistrano Drive.

Photos released by Crime Stoppers shows the man wearing a black bucket hat with small white dots, a black hooded jacket, bluejeans and black over white sneakers.

No sexual assault was reported to have occurred on campus, despite rumors spread on social media, an EPISD spokesman said. There is already a police officer stationed at the school and security has been increased.

Friday is the final day of school before EPISD goes on its winter break. Classes resume on Jan. 8.

The intruder incident is under investigation by EPISD police along with the El Paso Police Department.

Anyone with information on the identity of the Andress High School intruder may anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). Callers could be eligible for a cash reward if a tip results in an arrest.

