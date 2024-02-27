Community alert issued after 4 armed robberies within 20 minutes on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has issued a community alert after four armed robberies reportedly occurred within 20 minutes on the Northwest Side early Monday morning.

According to the Chicago Police Department, four armed robberies occurred within 20 minutes in the city’s North Lawndale and Hermosa neighborhoods on the morning of Monday, Feb. 26.

The four armed robberies occurred at the following locations and times on Monday, Feb. 26:

2300 block of North Kostner Avenue at 5:35 a.m.

4400 block of West Diversey Avenue at 5:50 a.m.

4000 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 5:50 a.m.

1900 block of North Keeler Avenue at 5:54 a.m.

During the incidents, the suspects exited a black sedan and displayed handguns while demanding money. In one incident, one of the offenders pistol-whipped a victim. In two other incidents, the suspects spoke fluent Spanish to their victims.

The suspects have been described as two to four black or Hispanic offenders who were wearing dark colored masks during the robberies.

No further information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Chicago Police Department want to remind residents if you are confronted by an assailant to remain calm, remember any unique physical characteristics, never pursue a fleeing assailant, and immediately report the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-7394.

