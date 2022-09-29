Community Alert: Police seeking suspect in connection to sexual assault in South Boston

The Boston Police are turning to the public for help in locating the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred in a South Boston neighborhood last week.

On Friday, September 23 just before 6:00 a.m. a sexual assault incident happened in the area of D Street and W 5th Street.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is advised to please contact the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.

Detectives are looking to identify the individual pictured below.

TIPS FOR ENSURING YOUR PERSONAL SAFETY:

The BPD encourages individuals to review the following safety tips with the understanding that, while these tips are designed to decrease and diminish the likelihood of an attack, no victim is ever to blame for the actions of an attacker.

Be aware of your surroundings, especially at night. Keep your head up. Make quick eye contact with those around you, and try to avoid poorly lit or isolated areas when possible.

When possible, walk with friends and people you know, especially late at night.

Avoid the distractions created when talking on a cell phone or listening to an iPod/similar device. Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones in both ears.

If you believe someone is following you, change direction, cross the street, seek a populated location and call 911.

Remember descriptive information about the person following you to report to the police.

If confronted, believe in your ability to fight back and defend yourself. Creating distance and yelling words like: “fire,” “help,” or “rape” are smart ways of drawing attention and alerting people that you need help.

Keep your car keys in your hand to use as a weapon to ward off an attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

