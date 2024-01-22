Community answers local restaurant's 'help' call

Jan. 22—CUMBERLAND — A popular local restaurant asked for help, and the community has begun to respond.

"We are in danger," Baltimore Street Grill, at 82 Baltimore St., posted on social media about a week ago and detailed financial hits it has suffered since the downtown construction project started last year.

The roughly $16 million renovation, which will update aging infrastructure and transform the former pedestrian mall to include a single-lane street for car and bicycle traffic, is led by Triton Construction, of St. Albans, West Virginia.

The project began in April and is expected to last between 12 and 18 months.

Recently, city officials announced that North Liberty and North Centre streets between Baltimore and Frederick streets would be closed to vehicular traffic for potentially 16 weeks.

While most folks are optimistic the completed renovation will be an asset for the city, some downtown businesses say they're struggling to survive the construction process.

"From the loss of our famous outdoor seating, sporadic water outages, announced and unannounced road closures, sidewalk closures ... and now news that Centre Street also will be under construction for a minimum of four months at the same time (Liberty Street is torn) up, we are now surrounded by obstacles and closures on all sides," Baltimore Street Grill's post stated. "It's unfortunately time for us to say the word, 'help.'"

On Friday, Jessica Harding, co-owner of the restaurant, which opened in 1997, said she and her business partner stopped taking pay from the restaurant in April, and are struggling to pay their staff.

"We need accesses to our businesses," she said. "Our hands are so tied ... "I'm open to any solution."

Unlike when COVID-19 shut down the business, Baltimore Street Grill hasn't gotten any government money to compensate for its losses caused by the construction project, Harding said.

"We're getting no financial help at all during this time," she said.

Harding talked of a drastic decline in customer traffic because folks have "to dodge trucks and bulldozers," since the construction project began.

"If everyone waits until the roads are done, we won't be here ... we won't survive," she said.

"We're only one year away from paying off the building, we're so close to seeing the light," Harding said. "It's scary when that's (threatened to be) taken away from you after 26 years."

Additionally, the street closures have interrupted deliveries, she said.

Harding said she's concerned for her employees, some have worked at Baltimore Street Grill for decades, who rely on their jobs at the restaurant.

"I can't run (the business) on a negative bank account. This is not sustainable," she said.

"I can't go take a loan out ... and be further in debt," Harding said. "Loans are not the answer for the small businesses."

On top of problems caused by the construction project, the state's minimum wage was recently raised from $13.25 to $15 an hour, she said of "the perfect storm for failure."

Harding said she's grateful for folks who understand the seriousness of the restaurant's predicament and have stepped up to help.

Caporale's Bakery, which Baltimore Street Grill since it opened has bought bread from, "didn't charge us for the last bill," she said.

Schadt Plumbing & Heating also eliminated a bill for recent work at the restaurant, Harding said.

On Friday, ServiceMaster Clean gave the restaurant a "very generous and unexpected" $1,000 donation," she said.

Some area organizations said they will use Baltimore Street Grill to cater events, and numerous customers have bought gift certificates they promise to redeem after the city's construction project is done, Harding said.

Additionally, "gracious customers" have been extra generous with tipping staff, she said.

"It's been ... an overwhelming response," Harding said. "The staff sees that people care that they keep their jobs."

She also runs Centre Street Collective, a restaurant at 36 N. Centre St. that opened roughly a year and a half ago.

On Friday, Centre Street Collective was staffed with workers, but only one customer had been in by mid afternoon, Harding said.

The day before, the restaurant made only about $145, she said.

Harding's boyfriend, Drew Knippenberg, an Army defense contractor currently deployed in Lithuania, opened Centre Street Collective in June 2022.

He also posted Baltimore Street Grill's "help" note on social media.

"I want to scream 'thank you,'" Knippenberg said of his gratitude for folks who have helped the restaurant.

But the access barriers to both businesses won't be removed anytime soon, he said.

"We still have months in front of us (and) are so far from mission accomplished," Knippenberg said.

"As a new business, it's awful," he said and added that before the street closures the restaurant pulled in more than $1,500 per day.

"This is tough stuff," Knippenberg said. "We don't need loans. We need grants."

Heather McConnell and her husband John own Mise En Place restaurant at 30 N. Centre St.

It's too early to know how much the latest street closures will affect their business, but "there will definitely be an impact," she said.

Considering front and back access to their catering operation is now blocked, "it'll be a challenge," Heather McConnell said of loading and unloading equipment and supplies for jobs next month.

"There's literally a trench," she said of the ground outside their Liberty Street door.

"North Centre Street has just boomed in the last year," Heather McConnell said of new businesses.

She encouraged folks to support the merchants and help downtown grow and flourish.

"We know that it has to get done," Heather McConnell said of the construction project. "I hope that we'll all survive."

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.