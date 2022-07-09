Community attends funeral for off-duty Oakdale police officer shot, killed in Blawnox

A long procession of police vehicles from near and far arrived at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Shaler — for the funeral service of fallen Oakdale Police Officer Charles Stipetich.

Officer Stipetich was remembered in song and prayer.

His dad was overwhelmed with emotion as he talked about his son.

“Chucky will never be forgotten. He was the best kid he could possibly have. Never had any problems with him. For parents in here, that have children, please hug your children because tomorrow’s not guaranteed. Once again, thank you,” his dad Charles Stipetich said.

Officer Stipetich was only 23 years old. He was a Fox Chapel graduate, a Marine veteran and with the Oakdale Police Department for just eight days, when he was shot and killed in a case of road rage.

His dad credits his son for saving his life.

Officer Stipetich was off-duty at the time.

“A great deal of his kindness was just a part of what Chucky was and has always been. It was in a spirit. He was a young man truly filled with light so much so he perpetually had a twinkle in his eye,” a pastor at the funeral said.

Family and friends said their final goodbyes at a private burial.

To honor officer Stipetich, the Oakdale police chief said the department will create a “Charles Stipetich award” for heroism.

It will be given to someone who goes above the call of duty.

