Should Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Be Disappointed With Their 99% Profit?

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) share price is up 99% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 45% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 4.2% , including dividends .

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Community Bankers Trust managed to grow its earnings per share at 20% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 15% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Community Bankers Trust the TSR over the last 5 years was 101%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Community Bankers Trust shareholders gained a total return of 4.2% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 15% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. Before spending more time on Community Bankers Trust it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

