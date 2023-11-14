Community Bridges steps in to help victims of a mass eviction in Pajaro

TechCrunch

AI image generator Stable Diffusion already has a lot of fans, and now those experimenting with the new AI technology to develop their own models have a place to share their work with other enthusiasts. A startup called Civitai -- a play on the word Civitas, meaning community -- has created a platform where members can post their own Stable Diffusion-based AI image models for others to discover, as well as the output of their work -- AI photos -- for consumers to browse and enjoy. Explain Civitai CEO Justin Maier, the idea for the startup came about because he identified there was a need for a place where people could share their models and others could find them.