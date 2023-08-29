Community Briefs: Aug. 29, 2023

Monthly Cruise Night coming to downtown Morenci Thursday

MORENCI — Cruise Nights in downtown Morenci make their monthly return this Thursday.

The Morenci Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Cruise Night car show is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, on West Main Street between the West Main and North streets stoplight and the Morenci Car Wash, 105 W. Main St.

In addition to classic cars, muscle cars and other decked out rides, Cruise Nights also include prizes, a DJ, trivia and no entry fee. Donations of nonperishable food items for local food pantries will be accepted. Food donors will be entered into a drawing for various prize bundles from local merchants, according to a flyer from the Morenci Chamber of Commerce.

This month’s Cruise Night sponsor is Rural Urban Insurance.

The chamber has its last scheduled Cruise Night for the 2023 season on Sept. 28. Cruise Nights are on the last Thursday of the month from May to September.

For more information, call Jack Still at 517-438-0936 or check the Morenci Area Chamber Cruise Night Facebook page for dates, times, photos, cancellations and sponsorship details.

Adrian District Library’s Staff Picks Book Club meets Thursday

ADRIAN — The Adrian District Library’s Staff Picks Book Club, which meets on the last Thursday of the month to discuss books that have been curated by Adrian District Library staff members, will have its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

All Staff Picks Book Club meetings are at the Adrian District Library, 143 E. Maumee St. in downtown Adrian. The discussions are open to the public. There is no cost, and registration is not required.

Book selections will include selections chosen by non-staff members as the group expands and embraces a more “democratic approach” to titles, an announcement from the library said.

The book selection for August is “Aesthetica” by Allie Rowbottom. Copies of the book can be checked out from the library. Gloria Groves, supervisor of circulation services for the Adrian District Library, selected this month’s book, the library said.

To contact the Adrian District Library, call 517-265-2265 or visit www.adrian.lib.mi.us. The library can also be found on Facebook.

Breakfast foods needed at Share the Warmth of Lenawee

ADRIAN — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and because of that, Share the Warmth of Lenawee, the county’s homeless shelter located in Adrian, is seeking donations of breakfast food items with the public’s assistance.

Items can be dropped off to the shelter, seven days a week, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., an announcement from Share the Warmth of Lenawee said.

Breakfast foods that are the most needed are milk, bread (sliced bread, biscuits, rolls), cream cheese, coffee, eggs, cooking oil, and quick side items (chips, crackers, granola bars or cookies).

Share the Warmth of Lenawee is near downtown Adrian at 427 W. Maumee St. To contact the shelter call 517-759-3223 or visit www.sharethewarmthoflenawee.org. The housing and homeless shelter can also be found on Facebook.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Monetary donations needed at Blissfield Area Food Pantry

BLISSFIELD — The public can do its part in making a difference and assisting with the mission of the Blissfield Area Food Pantry.

Monetary donations are needed at the food pantry to help supplement the nonperishable food donations it receives, a flyer from the pantry said.

Monetary donations can be dropped off or mailed to Blissfield Area Food Pantry c/o St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 306 E. Jefferson St., Blissfield, MI 49228. Checks can be made payable to the Blissfield Ministerial Association with “Food Pantry” written in the memo line.

Food donations can be dropped off at the church during the office hours of 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday. Expired food items will not be accepted.

For the final week of August, the Blissfield Area Food Pantry is requesting donations of cereal, canned tuna, applesauce, brownie mixes, peanut butter, egg noodles, cream of mushroom soup and toilet paper.

Booth space available for upcoming chamber expo

ADRIAN — Businesses, organizations and nonprofits throughout Lenawee County can be part of the Greater Lenawee Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo, scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Tobias Center on the campus of Adrian College.

The expo, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is presented by Old National Bank with support from Dynamic Industrial Supply, Midwest Energy & Communications, Masquerades by Michelle and PlaneWave Instruments. Participating organizations will be able to promote their own business while learning about other businesses in the county, too, a news release from GLCC said.

Booth spaces are available to rent during the expo and range in cost from $100 for a nonprofit booth to $250 for a general booth with electricity.

For details of what comes with each booth option, the Greater Lenawee Chamber of Commerce can be reached at 517-423-3740 or at www.GreaterLenaweeChamber.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, the release said. Inquiries about sponsorships can be emailed to megan@greaterlenaweechamber.org.

BULLETIN BOARD

• The monthly board meeting for Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority (LCMHA) will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the LCMHA board room inside the Lenawee County Human Services Building in Adrian, 1040 S. Winter St. The meeting is open to the public. Should special accommodations be required to attend the meeting, contact Blair Briggs, executive administrative assistant, at 517-264-0105 or at bbriggs@lcmha.org.

• The ninth annual Greg Adams E-Race the Stigma 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for May 19, 2024, according to an announcement last week from Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority. More details about the race will be released in the coming months, the announcement said. The run, held since 2014, raises funds for and awareness of mental health concerns in Lenawee County, as well as substance use recovery. The run held in 2022 was the first to be named in memory and honor of the race’s longtime director Greg Adams who died February 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Community Briefs: Aug. 29, 2023