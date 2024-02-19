‘Our community is broken’: Tears, prayers, hugs at vigil for fallen Burnsville officers, firefighter

Two squad cars and an ambulance were parked in silent memorial to the Burnsville officers and firefighter who lost their lives in the line of duty — and people came to pay their respects by leaving flowers and posters on the vehicles, putting their hands on the vehicles’ hoods and hanging their heads.

An estimated 1,000 people gathered for a vigil on Sunday night at Burnsville City Hall, after officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth were shot while responding to a domestic incident in Burnsville on Sunday morning.

Pastor Trent Malenke, a Burnsville police chaplain, said a prayer and told the crowd: “We know that our community is broken right now and our hearts are heavy. There are little children … who are going to be missing their daddy. And, as a dad, that breaks my heart.”

Burnsville City Council Member Cara Schulz asked people to “also keep in your hearts” and thoughts the officer who was injured and hospitalized, and “the family that was in that house.” The armed suspect was barricaded in the home with seven children between the ages of 2 and 15, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

People in the crowd sang “Amazing Grace,” held candles, wiped tears from their eyes and hugged each other. Gathered were people of all ages, including children, and firefighters, officers and EMTs from various departments. A man spoke up saying, “God bless our police and our firefighters,” to which people responded, “Amen.”

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, whose district includes Burnsville, said at the vigil that she wanted to tell first responders: “I can’t imagine the pain that you’re all going through, I just can’t imagine. But what I want to say is to all of our officers out there, to all of our paramedics, our fire department, ‘Thank you for what you do for our community,'” which drew applause.

Sabrin Mohamud came from Minneapolis to the vigil to offer her condolences. “This shouldn’t ever happen,” she said as she choked up. She approached each of the three emergency vehicles parked outside the Burnsville police station and city hall, and prayed.

A handwritten poster on one of the squad cars said, “Praying for you P.D. and F.D.” and a cross left on another bore the words, “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

Related Articles