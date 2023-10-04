Community Calendar of Events

Oct. 3—National Poetry Day

11-1 pm, October 5th

So It Goes Coffeehouse

On Thursday, October 5th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM the library will be teaming up with So It Goes Coffeehouse to host a poetry event at their coffee shop, located at 190 Central Ave, Coos Bay. Come listen to some poetry, read your own poetry, or pick a book from a sampling from our poetry collection to read from. We will also have free poetry books to pick from as well as beverages available. Come celebrate National Poetry Day with some coffee. You can visit the Coos Bay Public Library at 525 Anderson Ave in Coos Bay. Find out about other great library programs by visiting https://www.coosbaylibrary.org /events/month/2023/10. If you would like to contact us, please call (541) 269-1101 between the hours of 10 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday and 12 PM to 6 PM on Saturdays or email us at bayref@coosbaylibrary.org.

-----------------

US Coast Guard Auxiliary Boating Class

October 7th

Coos Bay

The US Coast Guard

Auxiliary will conduct an 8 hour boating safety education course on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Coos Bay. The course covers the basics of boating safety, required equipment, rules of the road, and Oregon boating laws. A test at the end of the course will qualify boaters for their Oregon Boater Education Card, under the Oregon Mandatory Boater Education Program. The Boater Education Card is required for all motorboat operators of all ages for boats over ten horsepower. Additional provisions apply to youths. The class is taught by certified US Coast Guard Auxiliary and Oregon State Marine Board instructors. The cost of the course and materials is $15. Pre-registration is required. To register for the class, please call (541) 267-6152.

-----------------

Opioid Discussion Panel

11 am, October 10th

North Bend

Public Library

On Tuesday, October 10 at 11:00 AM, the North Bend Public Library will host a panel discussion on opioid addiction. During the panel, our speakers Dr. William Croson, Dr. Luana Hearn, and Program Director of Adapt OTP Samuel Denney will focus on methods to reduce the probability of developing an opioid dependence and will share strategies to aid in the recovery from addiction. They will also hold a Q&A following their discussion.Oregon has the second highest opioid prescription misuse in the nation. With such staggering statistics, no person is immune to being affected by opioid misuse. Even more concerning is that most often a person's first encounter with this narcotic is through a legitimate prescription. Understanding and identifying how easy it is to develop an addiction or be living with an addict, is the first step to recovery. Opioid addiction is not "someone else's problem," and we cannot turn a blind eye to this epidemic.Dr. William Croson specializes in pain management and providing non-opioid options for treating pain. He completed his MD at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He is Board Certified through the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Medical Association and the Oregon Medical Association.Dr. Luana Hearn practices Internal Medicine and specializes in addiction. She completed her MD at Federal University in Brazil. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency Program at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, where she also completed an Addiction Medicine Fellowship Program.Samuel Denney, RN, MSN, works for Adapt Oregon's Opioid Treatment Program. Adapt combines prescribed medications with counseling and behavioral therapies to help people achieve long-term recovery from opioid dependence. Adapt's Opioid Treatment Program is licensed and accredited by the Oregon Health Authority, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

-----------------

Fueling for

Fitness Workshop

3:30 pm, October 10th

North Bend

Public Library

On Tuesday, October 10 at 3:30 PM, the North Bend Public Library will host a nutritional workshop led by Cheryl O'Dell of Natural Grocers. In celebration of October being Sports Nutrition Month, Cheryl will discuss how to use food to fuel your body for peak fitness performance.Cheryl O'Dell holds a Master of Science Degree in nutrition from Bastyr University, School of Natural Medicine. Her passion is engaging with the local community to achieve their health goals by helping them establish healthy habits that align with their individual lifestyles. When not at Natural Grocers, Cheryl enjoys spending time in the natural areas of Coos Bay and participating in the region's local festivities.For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

-----------------

Parkinson's

Support Group

1-2:30 pm, October 12th, November 9th

& December 14th

Coos Bay Fire

Department

Are you, a loved one or friend living with Parkinson's disease? You are not alone.Join us for a support group to share, learn and connect with others navigating Parkinson's. This group is open to people with Parkinson's, care partners, family and friends. The support group begins on March 9th and will meet on the second Thursday of the month, 1:00 — 2:30 pm at the Coos Bay Fire Department, 450 Elrod Avenue, Coos Bay. Local contact information: Aaron — 541.808.1336. This group is sponsored by Parkinson's Resources of Oregon (PRO) working to address issues faced by Parkinson's patients and their families. To find out more about PRO's services or to support our programs, go to: www.parkinsonsresouces.org

-----------------

5th Annual Stuffed

Animal Sleepover

5 pm, October 13th

North Bend

Public Library

The North Bend Library will hold our 5th annual "Stuffed Animal Sleepover" on Friday, October 13 at 5:00 PM! Our sleepover begins with a storytime for children and their families. Children are invited to bring their stuffed toy to the storytime and leave it at the library for their toy's very own "Stuffed Animal Sleepover." Families can follow the fun on Facebook, to see what silly things their stuffed animal does during their sleepover. Stuffed animals and a photo of their sleepover adventure will be available to be picked up from the library the following Monday.For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

-----------------

Pumpkin Giveaway

& Decorating Contest

October 23rd

North Bend

Public Library

On Monday, October 23 until supplies last, patrons can pick up a free mini pumpkin from the North Bend Public Library. Patrons are invited to decorate and submit a picture of their pumpkin to nbservices@northbendlibrary.org by October 31 to be entered into our Pumpkin Decorating Contest on Facebook (find us on Facebook @NorthBendPublicLibraryOregon). The pumpkin with the most Facebook likes by Monday, November 6 will win a gift card to a local restaurant. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

-----------------

Modern Life Skills for Older Adults:

Volunteering

2 pm, October 23rd

North Bend

Public Library

On October 23 at 2:00 PM, the North Bend Public Library and the Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative will continue their collaborative effort "Modern Life Skills for Older Adults." This month's topic will be about volunteering. Attendees will hear from South Coast Hospice, SCBEC, and other community partners to talk about volunteer opportunities available in the community. A resource table with related services and program materials from local organizations will be available during the program. Attendees can participate in-person or virtually at https://tinyurl.com/8mfd54h3. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

-----------------

Oregon's Dino-Story Exhibit

10:30 am, October 24th — November 28th

North Bend

Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is excited to partner with the Museum of Natural and Cultural History and the University of Oregon to bring "Oregon's Dino-Story Exhibit" to North Bend. "Oregon's Dino-Story Exhibit" is a full exhibit uncovering the mysteries of Oregon in the age of the dinosaurs and will be available in the Children's Room of the North Bend Public Library from Tuesday, October 24 to Tuesday, November 28. Children of all ages can explore fossil evidence, dig deep into time, and discover what makes a dinosaur a dinosaur. NBPL will also have a special Dino Storytime on Tuesday, October 24 at 10:30 AM and a Drop-In Dino Party, celebrating the exhibit's opening on Wednesday, October 25 from 4:00-5:00 PM. New weekly take-home kits and activities will be available while the exhibit is at NBPL. For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org.

-----------------

Beginning Reader

Book Club

3:30 pm, October 24th

& November 28th

Coos Bay Library

The Coos Bay Public Library will offer a Beginning Reader Book Club the fourth Tuesday of the month this fall at 3:30pm for kids grades kindergarten through third grade (October 24 & November 28). During each program, participants will have an opportunity to hear a story, explore books and participate in an experiment or art project, All participants will receive a free book to take home. Parents or caregivers must attend with children; siblings are welcome. Pre-registration is not required. Based on the research-based Fostering Readers program initiated by Washington Cooperative Library System, the Beginning Reader Book Club supports literacy development for kids grades kindergarten through third grade. The program is intended to foster a love of reading in beginning readers. Each session will feature a different type of book-September 26 will feature comic books and allow participants the opportunity to create their own comic book. For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x 3606 or by visiting the library's website at http://coosbaylibrary.org.

-----------------

Baby Storytime

10 am, through

December 13th

Coos Bay Library

Babies, we're back! Baby storytime will return Tuesdays at 10:00am to the Coos Bay Public Library beginning September 12 and continuing through December 13. The program will include stories, rhymes, and songs selected specifically with babies in mind. The program encourages early literacy development by fostering opportunities for parents and caregivers to talk, sing, read, play, and write with the children in their lives. Pre-registration is not required and the program is free and open to the public.For more information on storytimes visit the Coos Bay Public Library's website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 3606 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.