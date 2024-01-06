Community Calendar of Events

Jan. 5—Daily:

SPANGLISH: Spanish Conversational Program

5-6 pm, January 4th

Coos Bay Public Library will be offering ¡SPANGLISH!: Spanish Conversational Program via Zoom (virtual meeting software) and in-person. We meet twice a month: every first Thursday on Zoom and every third Saturday at the library. January sessions will be on Thursday, January 4 from 5:00pm-6:00pm (Zoom) and Saturday, January 20 from 10:30am-11:30am (Library). Program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let's talk! This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their Spanish conversational skills. Register for Thursday Zoom sessions @ https://bit.ly/3bihvqB

Volunteer with VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance)

12-2 pm, January 6th

Coos Bay Public Library is collaborating with Dan McAvoy of South Coast Business to recruit volunteers for VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) at three different times in the library's Cedar Room: Thursday, December 21 from 10:00am — 12:00pm Tuesday, January 2 from 12:00pm — 2:00pm Saturday, January 6 from 12:00pm — 2:00pm VITA's recruiting volunteers of all ages to assist low to moderate income families prepare their taxes for free. No experience necessary. Receive specialized training, become IRS certified, choose your own hours, learn valuable skills, and work with experienced tax professionals. Program runs mid-January to April 15. Be part of the VITA team and give back to your community! For more info, contact Dan McAvoy at dmcavoy@scbec.org or 541-670-5054

White Stone Service

11 am, January 7th

Unity of Bandon

Unity of Bandon will be celebrating the arrival of the New Year with a "White Stone Service" at 11:00 A.M. on Sunday, January 7, 2024. This service is based on the ancient practice of prisoners being given a white stone when they were released from captivity. A person who overcame or conquered something might also be given a white stone to mark a new beginning. Participants will be given the opportunity to write "a letter to God", focusing on their intentions and dreams for the coming year. This letter will be held in prayer at Unity of Bandon over the next twelve months and then returned to the participant next December. This is a very positive and meaningful way to begin the New Year with a fresh start and all are welcome to attend. Unity is located one mile south of 11th Street on Highway 101. More information may be obtained by calling 541-347-4696.

Bone Nutrition

6:30-7:30 pm,

January 8th

Coquille SDA Better Living Center

Learn ways to keep your bones healthy and strong using whole foods and supplements. Mon Jan 8 In-person, free. 6:30-7:30 pm. Join us at 6 pm for a plant-based potluck and enjoy dinner while you learn. Coquille SDA Better Living Center, 1051 N Cedar Point Rd, Coquille

Community Yoga with Kelli Bosak

6 pm, January 11th

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with yoga instructor, Kelli Bosak, will co-host Community Yoga. Kelli has been practicing yoga and mindfulness for over 16 years. She has taught yoga in community health centers, schools, and jails for adults and families with all levels of experience and abilities over the last 8 years. We meet every 2nd Thursday of the month at 6:00pm. Next class: Thursday, January 11. This virtual Community Yoga class will be a foundational group practice that includes guided instruction (and live demonstration via zoom) of basic postures, simple movements guided by breath, and accessible exercises to build strength and flexibility. Ease of movement, standing postures, supported postures, and some passive stretches will be integrated into class. Time will be given to practice breathwork, visualization and meditation. Emphasis is placed on de-stressing the body and mind to help the student find a deep calm and inner sense of wellbeing. This FREE class is appropriate for all levels. Register for this event @ https://bit.ly/3CbG1VR *Registrants will need to complete a new student & liability form.

Tangled Woods

6 pm, January 12th & 13th; 2 pm,

January 14th

Sawdust Theatre

The Myrtle Point Jr/Sr High Drama Presents the play "Tangled Webbs" by Michal Jacot. Friday Jan 12 at 6pm, Saturday Jan 13 at 6pm, Sunday Jan 14 at 2pm. A man finds out his birth family is the wealthy Webb family. The day he arrives to reintroduce himself happens to be the day his older brother is getting married at the family mansion. What is supposed to be a happy occasion turns to chaos through a series of miscommunications, intentional sabotage, and flying foofi's. Come join the Myrtle Point Drama Troop as they share the laughs, tears, bumps, falls, relations, and copious amounts of coffee of the Webb Family in "Tangled Webbs" by Michal Jacot. Published by Eldridge Publishing Co.

ASL Practice Place

12 pm, January 18th

Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with instructor, Kandy Bergquist, to offer ASL PRACTICE PLACE via Zoom (virtual meeting software). Bergquist teaches American Sign Language and Signed English at Southwestern Oregon Community College. She has worked with the deaf and hard of hearing as an interpreter, classroom aid, and Speech Pathologist. We meet every third Thursday of the month @ 12:00pm. Next event: Thursday, January 18. Program is for those who wish to practice their ASL conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to sign in ASL as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let's sign! This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their ASL conversational skills. Register for this event @ https://bit.ly/3m6j2WG

Monthly Pattern Drawing Class

2 pm, January 19th

North Bend

Public Library

Learn how to draw a new contemplative pattern every month with artist Jenni Legate at the North Bend Public Library! Every third Friday, Jenni will teach a different pattern and attendees will have time to relax and practice this beautiful and meditative art form. Paper and pencils will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own supplies. No prior artistic experience is necessary. The third Friday of every month, starting January 19 at 2:00 PM. This event will be held in the Conference Room at the North Bend Public Library. This program is designed for adults. For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

The Boarding House Ranch

7 pm,

January 19th & 20th

Sawdust Theatre

The Coquille High School Drama Presents the play "The Boarding House Reach" Written by Donald Payton Heuer Publish LLC Directed by Michael Warncke. Friday Jan 19 at 7pm, Saturday Jan 20 at 7pm. This comedy tells the tale of the Maxwell family and their well-meaning but troublesome son Lucas. Mom and Dad go out of town for a business trip, leaving Lucas and his sister's home on their own. Enterprising young Lucas, who is motivated to make some cash in order to buy a bicycle, takes this opportunity to rent out the house by running an ad in the newspaper. Quickly, the house fills up with a cast of comical characters. When Mom and Dad come home early due to a forgotten briefcase, chaos ensues! Doors open at 6:30 pm. Free show — Donations graciously accepted.

Sleep and Health

10-11 am, through January 25th

Discover the importance of restorative sleep, and the effect of food on sleep patterns. Thu Jan 25 online free webinar, 10-11 am, PST. Pre-registration not required. Join online: https://beav.es/q7Y

A Kid's Indoor Snowball Fight

4 pm, January 26th

North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is hosting a Kid's Indoor "Snowball" Fight. Children will have the opportunity to perfect their aim with "snowball" target practice and games followed by an epic "snowball" fight using our snowball pom poms. Hot chocolate and snacks will be served after the activities. It's going to be SNOW much fun! Friday, January 26 at 4:00 PM. This event will be held in the Meeting Room at the North Bend Public Library. This event is for families with children. For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

Stories behind the Names: South Coast Geography

January through February

Coos History Museum

Our ever-popular Winter Class is back in 2024! After a one-year hiatus, The Coos History Museum will be hosting its winter class. This 8-week lecture series "Stories behind the Names: South Coast Geography", will take place every Monday evening at 6:30 pm-7:30 pm from January 8th-February 26, 2024. Join Steve Greif on Monday evenings at the Coos History Museum for a deep dive into the interesting origins of local place names in Coos County. The course will offer a look at local history centered on geographic themes and the stories behind local place names. About our presenter: Steve Greif is a retired North Bend High School teacher that has written a history of North Bend High as well as a two-volume U.S. History text for students. He is a volunteer at the Coos History Museum and is extremely knowledgeable on local history topics. This program will be hosted in-person at the Coos History Museum with an admission price of $75 for CHM Members and $80 for the general public. This price covers the entire course of eight sessions. All proceeds support the Coos History Museum's Annual Fund.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited for this popular program. Reservations can be made by phone at 541-756-6320 or register in person at the museum's front desk. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.

Pigs on the Wing: A Pink Floyd Retrospective

7 pm, April 26th

Egyptian Theatre

Pigs on the Wing's 2023-2024 tour, "A Pink Floyd Retrospective", will feature a meticulously curated collection of the very best of classic-era Pink Floyd cuts organized into 2 distinct sets. Rather than performing a single album from start to end, expect to hear the band focus on their favorite sections of the classic albums, including hits, deep cuts, and the band's trademark willingness to explore the sonic space in experimental improvisation. Fans can expect an immersive visual show in a don't-miss event for any Pink Floyd fan! From its garage-rock roots in 2006 as a one-off show, to full album productions and performing for thousands of fans each year, Portland Oregon based Pigs on the Wing have built a loyal following dedicated to the band's high energy take on Pink Floyd's music. All members of Pigs on the Wing are seasoned veterans of the Pacific NW rock scene and are unapologetic in bringing their wide-ranging musical influences to the table. Setting the band aside from other tribute rock acts, Pigs on the Wing balance a decidedly un-tribute-like attitude towards the music with precision to detail and a deep understanding of the importance of Pink Floyd's music in many fans' lives. TICKETS: Pigs on the Wing — A Pink Floyd Retrospective: Tour 2024 Tickets, Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM — Eventbrite