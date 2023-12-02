Community Calendar of Events

Dec. 1—Storytime with Mrs. Claus

10 & 11 am,

December 2nd

North Bend

Public Library

As part of the North Bend Christmas Annual Tree Lighting & Festival on Main, the North Bend Public Library is offering Storytime with Mrs. Claus! Families with children are invited to sing Christmas songs and listen as Mrs. Claus reads a holiday story. After Storytime, children can make a holiday craft and write a letter to Santa, which they can mail using the Library's Santa Claus mailbox. This program is free to attend. Program capacity is 100 people per session. Storytime with Mrs. Claus is on Saturday, December 2. There are two identical programs starting at 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM. This event will be held in the Meeting Room at the North Bend Public Library. Storytime with Mrs. Claus is for families with children. For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

--------------

Fall into Winter Concert

2:00 pm, Dec. 3rd

1st Presbyterian Church, North Bend

Bay Area Concert Band directed by Steve Simpkins. Fall into Winter Concert. Sunday, December 3, 2023 @ 2:00 PM. 1st Presbyterian Church Pony Creek Road ~ North Bend. Free Admission ~ Donations appreciated. Learn more about us on www.bayareaconcertband.org. Like us on Facebook!

--------------

A Night of Traditional Coos Bay Stories

6-7 pm, Dec. 5th

Coos History

Museum

The Coos History Museum will be hosting the December First Tuesday Talk program, "A Night of Traditional Coos Bay Stories", on December 5, 2023 from 6:00 PM — 7:00 PM. Join us at the Coos History Museum for a cozy night of local indigenous stories from the Bay as told by Tribal Language teacher and storyteller, Patty Whereat-Phillips of the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians. This program will be hosted in-person at the Coos History Museum with an admission price of $7 for non-member adults, $3 for youth or FREE for CHM members. Doors open at 5:30 pm with time to explore the museum. Pre-registration is encouraged. Reservations can be made online https://cooshistory.org/event-registration/, by phone at 541-756-6320 or register in person at the museum's front desk. Walk-ins are welcome for all Tuesday Talk programs! First Tuesday Talks are sponsored by Jan and Steve Hooper, the Eugene and Marlaina Johnston Foundation, and the Mill Casino

--------------

Spanglish: Spanish Conversational Program

5-6 pm, Dec. 7th

Coos Bay Public Library will be offering ¡SPANGLISH!: Spanish Conversational Program via Zoom (virtual meeting software) and in-person. We meet twice a month: every first Thursday on Zoom and every third Saturday at the library (due to the upcoming holiday, we won't meet in-person in December but will resume in January). December session will be on Thursday, December 7 from 5:00pm-6:00pm (Zoom). Program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let's talk! This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their Spanish conversational skills. Register for Thursday Zoom sessions @ https://bit.ly/3bihvq

--------------

Haceta Bank

7-8:20 pm, Dec. 7th

Egyptian Theatre

Oregon State University's Marine Studies Initiative presents "Heceta Bank: Oregon's Hidden Wonder", on December 7, 2023. Please join us at the Egyptian Theatre for a film screening and Q&A panel presenting one of Oregon's more unique coastal habitats, followed by an informal discussion at 7 Devils Brewery and Tap Room. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Please RSVP at beav.es/qwf to help us plan. If you'd like to donate to Oregon State University's Marine Studies Initiative, please visit: beav.es/T67. Thursday, December 7th, 6:30-8:20 pm.

--------------

Friends' Book Sale

10-11 am, Dec. 9th

North Bend

Public Library

The annual December Book Sale hosted by the Friends of the North Bend Public Library will be on Saturday, December 9. The sale will include hundreds of gently used hardback and paperback books, DVDs, and CDs and is a great opportunity for holiday shopping! The Friends' Book Sale will be open to the public starting at 11:00 AM. Paid members of the Friends of the North Bend Public Library will be admitted to the presale, which will run from 10:00-11:00 AM. Friends' memberships can be purchased at the book sale or in advance at the North Bend Public Library for an annual membership of $15. Saturday, December 9 from 10:00-4:00 PM. This event will be held in the Meeting Room at the North Bend Public Library. All ages are welcome to attend this event. For more information, contact friends.nb.lib@gmail.com.

--------------

The Nutcracker

December 9th, 10th, 15th, 16th & 17th

Sprague Community Theater, Bandon

The Nutcracker presented by MarLo Dance Studio (representing 50 dancers from Bandon, Port Orford, Langlois, Coquille and Myrtle Point). 2 Weekends: Dec 9, 10, 15, 16, 17. Friday & Saturday, 7 PM Sunday matinees: 3 PM. Phone: 541-252-1394 (Studio Director-Maria Merriam) www.marlodance.com. Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th Street SW, Bandon. Pre-sale: $20 Adults/$16 Children 10 & under. Lap-sitting children 2 and under are FREE. At the Door: Tickets at the door, $25 Adults/$20 children 10 & under. Ticket Outlets: On-Line reserve seating: www.marlodance.com. Those without PCs call: 706-550-1416

--------------

Making DIY Holiday Gifts Class

3:30 pm, Dec.12th

North Bend

Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is hosting a class on making holiday gifts! Natural Grocers Cheryl O'Dell will guide attendees through making a quick and easy holiday gift, using essential oils and other ingredients. The class is free to attend, and all supplies will be provided. The first 20 attendees will receive a free essential oil diffuser. Tuesday, December 12 at 3:30 PM. This event will be held in the Meeting Room at the North Bend Public Library. Cheryl O'Dell holds a Master of Science Degree in nutrition from Bastyr University, School of Natural Medicine. Her passion is engaging with the local community to achieve their health goals by helping them establish healthy habits that align with their individual lifestyles. When not at Natural Grocers, Cheryl enjoys spending time in the natural areas of Coos Bay and participating in the region's local festivities. For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400

--------------

Baby Storytime 10 am, through December 13th

Coos Bay Library

Babies, we're back! Baby storytime will return Tuesdays at 10:00am to the Coos Bay Public Library beginning September 12 and continuing through December 13. The program will include stories, rhymes, and songs selected specifically with babies in mind. The program encourages early literacy development by fostering opportunities for parents and caregivers to talk, sing, read, play, and write with the children in their lives. Pre-registration is not required and the program is free and open to the public. For more information on storytimes visit the Coos Bay Public Library's website at www.coosbaylibrary.org, call (541) 269-1101 x 3606 or email Jennifer Knight at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org.

-------

Parkinson's Support Group

1-2:30 pm, Dec.14th

Coos Bay

Public Library

Are you, a loved one or friend living with Parkinson's disease? You are not alone. Join us for a support group to share, learn and connect with others navigating Parkinson's. This group is open to people with Parkinson's, care partners, family and friends. The support group meets on the second Thursday of the month, 1:00-2:30 pm at the Coos Bay Public Library, Myrtlewood Room, 525 West Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay. Local contact information: Aaron — 541.808.1336. This group is sponsored by Parkinson's Resources of Oregon (PRO) working to address issues faced by Parkinson's patients and their families. To find out more about PRO's services or to support our programs, go to: www.parkinsonsresouces.org

---------

A Christmas Carol Reader's Theater Production

6 pm, Dec. 15th

North Bend

Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is excited to celebrate the holiday season with a Reader's Theater presentation of "A Christmas Carol," based on the novel by Charles Dickens. John Beane and other local actors will bring to life a scripted reading of this classic tale of redemption. Seasonal drinks and snacks will also be available for all attendees. Friday, December 15 at 6:00 PM. This event will be held in the Meeting Room at the North Bend Public Library. All ages are welcome to attend this event. For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

--------------

Bat Box Building

10 am & 2 pm,

December 16th

Coos Bay Library

Help create valuable bat habitat and learn more about local bats at a hands-on bat box building program at the Coos Bay Public Library, Saturday, December 16. South Slough Reserve Education Staff will lead the one-of-a-kind program for all ages. Two sessions will be offered; one at 10am and the other at 2pm. Supplies provided, one bat box per household. Limited space available; pre-registration required at https://www.coosbaylibrary.org/event/diy-bat-boxes-south-slough-naturalist-8756. Young people under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. According to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, 15 species of bats live in Oregon, In addition to being pollinators, bats help keep insect populations at bay. Increasingly across the US bats are a "species of concern" as populations dwindle due in part to habitat loss. Bat boxes can help provide needed habitat. Located five miles south of Charleston at the south end of the Coos Bay Estuary, the South Slough National Estuarine Reserve is one of 29 areas in the National Estuarine Research Reserve System. This reserve is managed by the Oregon Department of State Lands and is protected for long-term research, water-quality monitoring, education, and coastal stewardship. The NOAA Office for Coastal Management provides funding, national guidance, and technical assistance. Education Staff at the Reserve offer naturalist-led outdoor education both at the South Slough and throughout the community. For more information about the bat box program contact Jennifer at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org or via phone at (541) 269-1101 x 3606. For additional information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting us online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.

--------------

Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association, District 5 Acoustic

Circle Jam

1-3 pm, Dec. 16th

Odd Fellows Hall

The Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Association, Dist. 5, will be hosting an acoustic circle jam in Bandon at the Odd Fellows Hall, 88184 Highway 42S from 1 to 3 PM on December 16th. The public is invited to listen and/or join in playing non electrified string instruments. You'll get to hear a lot of recognizable old songs as well as a few newer ones. Admission is free and there will be refreshments. For more information please call 541 574 5532 or 541 808 2493.

--------------

Kid's Scavenger Hunt Through December

Umpqua Discovery Center

UMPQUA DISCOVERY CENTER 'KID'S SCAVENGER HUNT'. November & December. Saturdays (10-4pm) & Sundays (12-4pm). Explore the Exhibits, Find the Answers, and Win a Prize! FREE ADMISSION FOR KID'S (5-16) (1 adult free per 5 kids) 409 Riverfront Way, Reedsport.