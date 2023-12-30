Community Calendar of Events

Dec. 29—Kid's Scavenger Hunt

Through December

Umpqua

Discovery Center

UMPQUA DISCOVERY CENTER 'KID'S SCAVENGER HUNT'. November & December. Saturdays (10-4pm) & Sundays (12-4pm). Explore the Exhibits, Find the Answers, and Win a Prize! FREE ADMISSION FOR KID'S (5-16) (1 adult free per 5 kids) 409 Riverfront Way, Reedsport.

------------

Volunteer with VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance)

12-2 pm,

January 2nd & 6th

Coos Bay Public Library is collaborating with Dan McAvoy of South Coast Business to recruit volunteers for VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) at three different times in the library's Cedar Room: Thursday, December 21 from 10:00am — 12:00pm Tuesday, January 2 from 12:00pm — 2:00pm Saturday, January 6 from 12:00pm — 2:00pm VITA's recruiting volunteers of all ages to assist low to moderate income families prepare their taxes for free. No experience necessary. Receive specialized training, become IRS certified, choose your own hours, learn valuable skills, and work with experienced tax professionals. Program runs mid-January to April 15. Be part of the VITA team and give back to your community! For more info, contact Dan McAvoy at dmcavoy@scbec.org or 541-670-5054

------------

Monthly Pattern Drawing Class

2 pm, January 19th

North Bend

Public Library

Learn how to draw a new contemplative pattern every month with artist Jenni Legate at the North Bend Public Library! Every third Friday, Jenni will teach a different pattern and attendees will have time to relax and practice this beautiful and meditative art form. Paper and pencils will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own supplies. No prior artistic experience is necessary. The third Friday of every month, starting January 19 at 2:00 PM. This event will be held in the Conference Room at the North Bend Public Library. This program is designed for adults. For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

------------

SPANGLISH: Spanish Conversational Program

5-6 pm, January 4th

Coos Bay Public Library will be offering ¡SPANGLISH!: Spanish Conversational Program via Zoom (virtual meeting software) and in-person. We meet twice a month: every first Thursday on Zoom and every third Saturday at the library. January sessions will be on Thursday, January 4 from 5:00pm-6:00pm (Zoom) and Saturday, January 20 from 10:30am-11:30am (Library). Program is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let's talk! This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their Spanish conversational skills. Register for Thursday Zoom sessions @ https://bit.ly/3bihvqB

------------

A Kid's Indoor Snowball Fight

4 pm, January 26th

North Bend

Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is hosting a Kid's Indoor "Snowball" Fight. Children will have the opportunity to perfect their aim with "snowball" target practice and games followed by an epic "snowball" fight using our snowball pom poms. Hot chocolate and snacks will be served after the activities. It's going to be SNOW much fun! Friday, January 26 at 4:00 PM. This event will be held in the Meeting Room at the North Bend Public Library. This event is for families with children. For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

------------

Stories behind the Names: South Coast Geography

January through February

Coos History Museum

Our ever-popular Winter Class is back in 2024! After a one-year hiatus, The Coos History Museum will be hosting its winter class. This 8-week lecture series "Stories behind the Names: South Coast Geography", will take place every Monday evening at 6:30 pm-7:30 pm from January 8th-February 26, 2024. Join Steve Greif on Monday evenings at the Coos History Museum for a deep dive into the interesting origins of local place names in Coos County. The course will offer a look at local history centered on geographic themes and the stories behind local place names. About our presenter: Steve Greif is a retired North Bend High School teacher that has written a history of North Bend High as well as a two-volume U.S. History text for students. He is a volunteer at the Coos History Museum and is extremely knowledgeable on local history topics. This program will be hosted in-person at the Coos History Museum with an admission price of $75 for CHM Members and $80 for the general public. This price covers the entire course of eight sessions. All proceeds support the Coos History Museum's Annual Fund.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited for this popular program. Reservations can be made by phone at 541-756-6320 or register in person at the museum's front desk. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.

------------

Pigs on the Wing: A Pink Floyd Retrospective

7 pm, April 26th

Egyptian Theatre

Pigs on the Wing's 2023-2024 tour, "A Pink Floyd Retrospective", will feature a meticulously curated collection of the very best of classic-era Pink Floyd cuts organized into 2 distinct sets. Rather than performing a single album from start to end, expect to hear the band focus on their favorite sections of the classic albums, including hits, deep cuts, and the band's trademark willingness to explore the sonic space in experimental improvisation. Fans can expect an immersive visual show in a don't-miss event for any Pink Floyd fan! From its garage-rock roots in 2006 as a one-off show, to full album productions and performing for thousands of fans each year, Portland Oregon based Pigs on the Wing have built a loyal following dedicated to the band's high energy take on Pink Floyd's music. All members of Pigs on the Wing are seasoned veterans of the Pacific NW rock scene and are unapologetic in bringing their wide-ranging musical influences to the table. Setting the band aside from other tribute rock acts, Pigs on the Wing balance a decidedly un-tribute-like attitude towards the music with precision to detail and a deep understanding of the importance of Pink Floyd's music in many fans' lives. TICKETS: Pigs on the Wing — A Pink Floyd Retrospective: Tour 2024 Tickets, Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM — Eventbrite