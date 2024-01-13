Community Calendar of Events

Jan. 12—Odyssey 2024 Challenge

Through April 15th

Contact: Frances Smith, President of CCFoPH, 541-297-0841 The Coos Odyssey 2024 challenge starts January 1st and goes through April 15th. The Coos County Friends of Public Health is hosting this fundraising event, and registration is now open at www.ccfoph.org. It's a fun way to achieve fitness goals in the New Year. Participants "race" around Coos County, and track their actual exercise activities on the virtual route of 229 miles. Miles can be counted for many types of activities, e.g., walking, biking, running, swimming, pickleball, bowling, and dance. Joining a team with friends, family or colleagues can help with motivation to maintain daily exercise and finish the course. Cost to participate is $25 (plus a $2.50 signup fee), and the proceeds will help Coos County families in need through the Nurses' Purse fund at Coos Health and Wellness. The sponsors supporting this fundraising event are Banner Bank, First Community Credit Union, NW Natural, Bigfoot Beverages, Advanced Health, 7 Devils Brewing Co., Wild Coast Running Co., Blue Ridge Strategies, Eva and Steven Shimotakahara, South Coast Striders, and the Coos History Museum.

Tangled Woods

6 pm, January 12th & 13th; 2 pm, January 14th

Sawdust Theatre

The Myrtle Point Jr/Sr High Drama Presents the play "Tangled Webbs" by Michal Jacot. Friday Jan 12 at 6pm, Saturday Jan 13 at 6pm, Sunday Jan 14 at 2pm. A man finds out his birth family is the wealthy Webb family. The day he arrives to reintroduce himself happens to be the day his older brother is getting married at the family mansion. What is supposed to be a happy occasion turns to chaos through a series of miscommunications, intentional sabotage, and flying foofi's. Come join the Myrtle Point Drama Troop as they share the laughs, tears, bumps, falls, relations, and copious amounts of coffee of the Webb Family in "Tangled Webbs" by Michal Jacot. Published by Eldridge Publishing Co.

Introduction to Crabbing

11-12:30 pm, January 13th, 10-11:30 am

Jan. 24th & Feb. 21st

South Slough Reserve

Introduction to Crabbing January 13 (11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), January 24 (10:00 to 11:30 a.m.), February 21 (10:00 to 11:30 a.m.) Come learn about the amazing life cycle of crabs, their importance to the local economy and the various techniques for capturing this delectable Crustacean. Dress for the weather and meet at the Charleston Visitors Center. [Max-12] FREE

Birding at Millicoma Marsh Trail

10-12pm

Jan. 17th & Feb. 28th

South Slough Reserve

Birding at Millicoma Marsh Trail January 17 & February 28 (10-12:00 p.m.) Come enjoy great views of the bay and one of the best birding spots in Coos County. Interpreter, binoculars and spotting scopes provided. Dress for the weather. Meet in the parking lot directly behind Millicoma Intermediate School on 4th Ave. [Max — 15 participants] FREE

ASL Practice Place

12 pm, January 18th

Coos Bay Public Library has partnered with instructor, Kandy Bergquist, to offer ASL PRACTICE PLACE via Zoom (virtual meeting software). Bergquist teaches American Sign Language and Signed English at Southwestern Oregon Community College. She has worked with the deaf and hard of hearing as an interpreter, classroom aid, and Speech Pathologist. We meet every third Thursday of the month @ 12:00pm. Next event: Thursday, January 18. Program is for those who wish to practice their ASL conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to sign in ASL as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is NOT a class, but we will provide ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome. Let's sign! This program is FREE and open to anyone who wishes to sharpen their ASL conversational skills. Register for this event @ https://bit.ly/3m6j2WG

Unlimited Book Club

6 pm, January 18th

Thursday, January 18 at 6:00 pm, the Unlimited Book Club will meet on Zoom. Unlimited is a joint venture of the Coos Bay Public Library and the North Bend Public Library. We formed to encourage awareness and foster community discussions on equity, diversity, and inclusion through reading and thoughtful conversation. Unlimited meets every third Thursday of the month. This meeting will be an opportunity for members to meet and discuss our next title, selected by book club members, Our House Is on Fire: Scenes of a Family and a Planet in Crisis by Greta Thunberg, Svante Thunberg, Malena Ernman, Beata Ernman. Suggestions for future readings will come from members of Unlimited. Those interested are invited to attend the meeting, there is no obligation to stay. To receive Zoom link for meeting, register for free @ https://bit.ly/3R6E57M

Monthly Pattern Drawing Class

2 pm, January 19th

North Bend Public Library

Learn how to draw a new contemplative pattern every month with artist Jenni Legate at the North Bend Public Library! Every third Friday, Jenni will teach a different pattern and attendees will have time to relax and practice this beautiful and meditative art form. Paper and pencils will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own supplies. No prior artistic experience is necessary. The third Friday of every month, starting January 19 at 2:00 PM. This event will be held in the Conference Room at the North Bend Public Library. This program is designed for adults. For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

The Boarding House Ranch

7 pm, January 19th & 20th

Sawdust Theatre

The Coquille High School Drama Presents the play "The Boarding House Reach" Written by Donald Payton Heuer Publish LLC Directed by Michael Warncke. Friday Jan 19 at 7pm, Saturday Jan 20 at 7pm. This comedy tells the tale of the Maxwell family and their well-meaning but troublesome son Lucas. Mom and Dad go out of town for a business trip, leaving Lucas and his sister's home on their own. Enterprising young Lucas, who is motivated to make some cash in order to buy a bicycle, takes this opportunity to rent out the house by running an ad in the newspaper. Quickly, the house fills up with a cast of comical characters. When Mom and Dad come home early due to a forgotten briefcase, chaos ensues! Doors open at 6:30 pm. Free show — Donations graciously accepted

Nature Journaling on Saturday Mornings

10-12 pm, January 20th Mingus Park

Gazebo & Stage

10-12 pm, January 13th & 20th South Slough

Visitor Center

10-12 pm, February 3rd & 17th John Topits Park

(Hull St. entrance)

10-12 pm,

February 10th & 24th Mingus Park

Gazebo & Stage

Nature Journaling on Saturday Mornings (10 am to Noon) January 6 & 20: Mingus Park Gazebo & Stage, Jan. 13 & 27: South Slough Visitor Center, Feb. 3 & 17: John Topits Park (Hull st. entrance), Feb. 10 & 24: Mingus Park Gazebo & Stage Join us in nature journaling-based activities focused on local ecosystems, watersheds, and nature exploration! This is an extremely effective and engaging way to build observation skills, curiosity, and creative thinking. Led by AmeriCorps member, Ashtin Bowden, who delivers the Estuary Explorers after-school program in Coos Bay and North Bend. Bring a journal or make one with us. Slough Reserve will be featuring specially licensed nature films on the big screen with popcorn followed by guided nature hikes. Attend either programs or just one -your choice!

Guided Nature Hike

2-4 pm, January 20th

South Slough Reserve

Guided Nature Hike January 20 (2-4 p.m.) Join us after the film for a chance to stretch your legs and explore the flora and fauna of the Reserve. The 1.5-mile loop is well maintained and relatively flat. (Free)

Comedy Show

7 pm, January 24th

Sawdust Theatre

Comedy Show presented by Soul of Wit. Wednesday, January 24 at 7pm. STAND UP COMEDY AT SAWDUST THEATRE Tickets, Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 7:00 PM — Eventbrite. January 24, 2024 Show Tickets.

Sleep and Health

10-11 am,

through January 25th

Discover the importance of restorative sleep, and the effect of food on sleep patterns. Thu Jan 25 online free webinar, 10-11 am, PST. Pre-registration not required. Join online: https://beav.es/q7Y

Community Cooking with the Co-Op

5:30 pm, January 25th

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP every fourth Thursday at 5:30pm on Zoom (virtual meeting software). Next event: Thursday, January 25. Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op to provide safe, easy, and healthy recipes to create at home. Join us virtually for this fun community event! This time, Sam Baugh, Community Engagement Manager at Advanced Health, and his daughter Alex, will be making Pasta! This event is FREE and open to everyone. For ingredients and access, please register by going to https://bit.ly/3powyqG

A Kid's Indoor Snowball Fight

4 pm, January 26th

North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is hosting a Kid's Indoor "Snowball" Fight. Children will have the opportunity to perfect their aim with "snowball" target practice and games followed by an epic "snowball" fight using our snowball pom poms. Hot chocolate and snacks will be served after the activities. It's going to be SNOW much fun! Friday, January 26 at 4:00 PM. This event will be held in the Meeting Room at the North Bend Public Library. This event is for families with children. For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

Gardening for the Bees (and the Birds)

11-12 pm, January 27th

South Slough Reserve

New! Speaker Series: Gardening for the Bees (and the Birds). January 27 (11:00 a.m. to Noon)

Join Xerces Society Ambassador, David Kollen, for an informative presentation and discussion about the decline of critical insect species and landscaping ideas to help restore critical habitat. (Free)

My, What a Circus or Keep Your Big Hands off my Bigfoot

2 pm & 7 pm, Jan. 28th, 6:30 pm, Jan. 29th,

7 pm, Jan. 30th

Sawdust Theatre

56th Sawdust Theatre Season presents: "My, What A Circus" or "Keep Your Big Hands Off My Bigfoot". PLAY AUDITION DATES: SUNDAY, JANUARY 28TH AT 2:00PM, MONDAY, JANUARY 29TH AT 6:30PM. OLIO AUDITION DATE: TUESDAY, JANUARY 30TH AT 7:00PM. KICK-OFF PARTY: SATURDAY, JANUARY 28th AT 7PM. The Kick-off Party is the perfect time to come by, enjoy some food, and get to know the Theatre and the Volunteers. And, hopefully you will become one of our Volunteers. So please come on out and support the Theatre and let's get this season up and running, and everyone have some FUN. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND AUDITIONS OR INTERESTED IN OTHER DEPARTMENTS, OR WANT MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 541-396-4563 or 360-970-8171

Stories behind the Names: South Coast Geography

January through February

Coos History Museum

Our ever-popular Winter Class is back in 2024! After a one-year hiatus, The Coos History Museum will be hosting its winter class. This 8-week lecture series "Stories behind the Names: South Coast Geography", will take place every Monday evening at 6:30 pm-7:30 pm from January 8th-February 26, 2024. Join Steve Greif on Monday evenings at the Coos History Museum for a deep dive into the interesting origins of local place names in Coos County. The course will offer a look at local history centered on geographic themes and the stories behind local place names. About our presenter: Steve Greif is a retired North Bend High School teacher that has written a history of North Bend High as well as a two-volume U.S. History text for students. He is a volunteer at the Coos History Museum and is extremely knowledgeable on local history topics. This program will be hosted in-person at the Coos History Museum with an admission price of $75 for CHM Members and $80 for the general public. This price covers the entire course of eight sessions. All proceeds support the Coos History Museum's Annual Fund.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited for this popular program. Reservations can be made by phone at 541-756-6320 or register in person at the museum's front desk. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.

Lego Building Program

12-1:30 pm, February 3rd & March 2nd

Coos Bay Public Library

Looking for a rainy-day activity? This winter, the Coos Bay Public Library will offer a series of building programs using Lego® building blocks. The program will be offered the first Saturday of every month (January 6, February 3, and March 2) from 12:00pm until 1:30pm. Participants will use the library's brick collection to create. All children under the age of twelve must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x 3606 or visit the library's website at https://www.coosbaylibrary.org/.

Gold & Silver Falls Hikes

10-3:30 pm, February 10th

South Slough Reserve

Gold & Silver Falls Hikes February 10 (10 a.m. -3:30 p.m.) Discover Hidden gems in the dense emerald forests of southwest Oregon, Golden and Silver Falls are transformed by the winter rains into raging giants. During the 3 mile, moderately strenuous, hike we will explore the falls and rich natural and cultural history of this special place. Things to bring: rain gear, sturdy waterproof shoes/boots, camera, water bottle, lunch and snacks. We will provide transportation from Coos Bay. [Max 10] FREE

Birds on the Estuary

10-11:30 am, Feb. 14th

South Slough Reserve

Birds on the Estuary February 14 (10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.) Explore the shores of Charleston in search of winged wildlife. Interpreter, binoculars and spotting scopes provided. Meet at the Charleston Visitors Center. FREE Registration required.

Clamming Workshop

10-12 pm, February 17th

South Slough Reserve

Clamming Workshop February 17 (10:00 a.m. to Noon) This family-friendly workshop will focus on the invasive Purple Varnish Clam. Knowledgeable instructors will teach you proper digging techniques and, being quite tasty, how to use them in a variety of clam based recipes. Pre-registration is required, and everyone age 12 and older will need to purchase an Oregon shellfish license online or at a sales agent: (Walmart or ODFW office, etc.) in advance of the class. Meet at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office in Charleston. [Max — 20] Free but registration is required.

Nature Movie: Octopus Contact

1-2 pm, February 24th

South Slough Reserve

Nature Movie: Octopus Contact February 24 (1-2 p.m.) Come learn about what is new in the world of octopus research as NATURE follows the story of an octopus named "Heidi" and her evolving relationship with a passionate marine biologist and his teenage daughter. Popcorn and light refreshments provided. (Free).

Guided Nature Hike

2-4 pm, February 24th

South Slough Reserve

Guided Nature Hike February 24 (2-4 p.m.) Join us after the film for a chance to stretch your legs and explore the flora and fauna of the Reserve. The 1.5-mile loop is well maintained and relatively flat. (Free).

Pigs on the Wing: A Pink Floyd Retrospective

7 pm, April 26th

Egyptian Theatre

Pigs on the Wing's 2023-2024 tour, "A Pink Floyd Retrospective", will feature a meticulously curated collection of the very best of classic-era Pink Floyd cuts organized into 2 distinct sets. Rather than performing a single album from start to end, expect to hear the band focus on their favorite sections of the classic albums, including hits, deep cuts, and the band's trademark willingness to explore the sonic space in experimental improvisation. Fans can expect an immersive visual show in a don't-miss event for any Pink Floyd fan! From its garage-rock roots in 2006 as a one-off show, to full album productions and performing for thousands of fans each year, Portland Oregon based Pigs on the Wing have built a loyal following dedicated to the band's high energy take on Pink Floyd's music. All members of Pigs on the Wing are seasoned veterans of the Pacific NW rock scene and are unapologetic in bringing their wide-ranging musical influences to the table. Setting the band aside from other tribute rock acts, Pigs on the Wing balance a decidedly un-tribute-like attitude towards the music with precision to detail and a deep understanding of the importance of Pink Floyd's music in many fans' lives. TICKETS: Pigs on the Wing — A Pink Floyd Retrospective: Tour 2024 Tickets, Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM — Eventbrite