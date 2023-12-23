Community Calendar of Events

Dec. 22—Bandon Library Storytime

11:30 am, December 28th

Bandon City Library

Kid's Scavenger Hunt

Through December

Umpqua Discovery Center

UMPQUA DISCOVERY CENTER 'KID'S SCAVENGER HUNT'. November & December. Saturdays (10-4pm) & Sundays (12-4pm). Explore the Exhibits, Find the Answers, and Win a Prize! FREE ADMISSION FOR KID'S (5-16) (1 adult free per 5 kids) 409 Riverfront Way, Reedsport.

Volunteer with VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance)

12-2 pm,

January 2nd & 6th

Coos Bay Public Library is collaborating with Dan McAvoy of South Coast Business to recruit volunteers for VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) at three different times in the library's Cedar Room: Thursday, December 21 from 10:00am — 12:00pm Tuesday, January 2 from 12:00pm — 2:00pm Saturday, January 6 from 12:00pm — 2:00pm VITA's recruiting volunteers of all ages to assist low to moderate income families prepare their taxes for free. No experience necessary. Receive specialized training, become IRS certified, choose your own hours, learn valuable skills, and work with experienced tax professionals. Program runs mid-January to April 15. Be part of the VITA team and give back to your community! For more info, contact Dan McAvoy at dmcavoy@scbec.org or 541-670-5054

Monthly Pattern Drawing Class

2 pm, January 19th

North Bend

Public Library

Learn how to draw a new contemplative pattern every month with artist Jenni Legate at the North Bend Public Library! Every third Friday, Jenni will teach a different pattern and attendees will have time to relax and practice this beautiful and meditative art form. Paper and pencils will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own supplies. No prior artistic experience is necessary. The third Friday of every month, starting January 19 at 2:00 PM. This event will be held in the Conference Room at the North Bend Public Library. This program is designed for adults. For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

Stories behind the Names: South Coast Geography

January through

February

Coos History Museum

Our ever-popular Winter Class is back in 2024! After a one-year hiatus, The Coos History Museum will be hosting its winter class. This 8-week lecture series "Stories behind the Names: South Coast Geography", will take place every Monday evening at 6:30 pm-7:30 pm from January 8th-February 26, 2024. Join Steve Greif on Monday evenings at the Coos History Museum for a deep dive into the interesting origins of local place names in Coos County. The course will offer a look at local history centered on geographic themes and the stories behind local place names. About our presenter: Steve Greif is a retired North Bend High School teacher that has written a history of North Bend High as well as a two-volume U.S. History text for students. He is a volunteer at the Coos History Museum and is extremely knowledgeable on local history topics. This program will be hosted in-person at the Coos History Museum with an admission price of $75 for CHM Members and $80 for the general public. This price covers the entire course of eight sessions. All proceeds support the Coos History Museum's Annual Fund.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited for this popular program. Reservations can be made by phone at 541-756-6320 or register in person at the museum's front desk. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.