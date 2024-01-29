Community Calendar of Events

Jan. 28—Odyssey 2024 Challenge

Through April 15th

Contact: Frances Smith, President of CCFoPH, 541-297-0841 The Coos Odyssey 2024 challenge starts January 1st and goes through April 15th. The Coos County Friends of Public Health is hosting this fundraising event, and registration is now open at www.ccfoph.org. It's a fun way to achieve fitness goals in the New Year. Participants "race" around Coos County, and track their actual exercise activities on the virtual route of 229 miles. Miles can be counted for many types of activities, e.g., walking, biking, running, swimming, pickleball, bowling, and dance. Joining a team with friends, family or colleagues can help with motivation to maintain daily exercise and finish the course. Cost to participate is $25 (plus a $2.50 signup fee), and the proceeds will help Coos County families in need through the Nurses' Purse fund at Coos Health and Wellness. The sponsors supporting this fundraising event are Banner Bank, First Community Credit Union, NW Natural, Bigfoot Beverages, Advanced Health, 7 Devils Brewing Co., Wild Coast Running Co., Blue Ridge Strategies, Eva and Steven Shimotakahara, South Coast Striders, and the Coos History Museum.

-----------------

My, What a Circus or Keep Your Big Hands off my Bigfoot

2 pm & 7 pm,

January 28th, 6:30 pm,

January 29th,

7 pm, January 30th

Sawdust Theatre

56th Sawdust Theatre Season presents: "My, What A Circus" or "Keep Your Big Hands Off My Bigfoot". PLAY AUDITION DATES: SUNDAY, JANUARY 28TH AT 2:00PM, MONDAY, JANUARY 29TH AT 6:30PM. OLIO AUDITION DATE: TUESDAY, JANUARY 30TH AT 7:00PM. KICK-OFF PARTY: SATURDAY, JANUARY 28th AT 7PM. The Kick-off Party is the perfect time to come by, enjoy some food, and get to know the Theatre and the Volunteers. And, hopefully you will become one of our Volunteers. So please come on out and support the Theatre and let's get this season up and running, and everyone have some FUN. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND AUDITIONS OR INTERESTED IN OTHER DEPARTMENTS, OR WANT MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 541-396-4563 or 360-970-8171

-----------------

Coos Students art exhibit for the 2024 King Holiday

Through January 29th

Pony Village Mall

Come see original artwork of Coos County students inspired by Dr Martin Luther King's legacy of peace and non-violence. The exhibit is only displayed at the Pony Village Mall from January 13 through January 29th. To celebrate Dr. King, Jr's Birthday this year, the Human Rights Advocates of Coos County (HRACC) is following suit with the 2024 National theme set by the King Center: "IT STARTS WITH ME: SHIFTING THE CULTURAL CLIMATE THROUGH THE STUDY & PRACTICE OF KINGIAN NONVIOLENCE". We invite all students in Southern Oregon to participate. The annual student art exhibit is free at the Pony Village Mall hallway. From the King Center: "The annual King Holiday Observance is a time that we celebrate, commemorate and honor the life, legacy and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.... The pioneering work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. demonstrated that Kingian Nonviolence (Nonviolence365™) is the sustainable solution to injustice and violence in our world, ultimately leading to the creation of the Beloved Community, where injustice ceases and love prevails."* 2024 KING Holiday Student Art Exhibit Saturday, January 13 through Sunday, January 29th. Pony Village Mall, Monday — Friday: 10 am to 8 pm; Sat. 10 am — 6 pm; Sun: 11 am to 6pm. Sponsored by the Human Rights Advocates of Coos County For more information: Bittin Duggan Call/text 541-260-4139 HumanRightsAdvocatesCC@gmail.com PO Box 1501, Coos Bay, OR 97420 HRACC is keeping this National Holiday Observance simple and only focusing on Coos County students' artwork inspired by Dr. King. The Lilah Bidwell Human Dignity Award will be presented to a deserving community member at a later date. Dr. King and other inspiring social justice legacies will be highlighted during Black History Month. Keep an eye out for HRACC's partnerships with the Southwestern Community College and other human rights advocates. Contact us to get involved to be the change for dignity, peace and justice!

-----------------

Nature Journaling on Saturday Mornings

10-12 pm, February 3rd

& 17th John Topits Park

(Hull St. entrance)

10-12 pm, Feb. 10th

& 24th Mingus Park Gazebo & Stage

Nature Journaling on Saturday Mornings (10 am to Noon) January 6 & 20: Mingus Park Gazebo & Stage, Jan. 13 & 27: South Slough Visitor Center, Feb. 3 & 17: John Topits Park (Hull st. entrance), Feb. 10 & 24: Mingus Park Gazebo & Stage Join us in nature journaling-based activities focused on local ecosystems, watersheds, and nature exploration! This is an extremely effective and engaging way to build observation skills, curiosity, and creative thinking. Led by AmeriCorps member, Ashtin Bowden, who delivers the Estuary Explorers after-school program in Coos Bay and North Bend. Bring a journal or make one with us. Slough Reserve will be featuring specially licensed nature films on the big screen with popcorn followed by guided nature hikes. Attend either programs or just one -your choice!

-----------------

Introduction to Crabbing

10-11:30 am, Feb. 21st

South Slough Reserve

Introduction to Crabbing January 13 (11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), January 24 (10:00 to 11:30 a.m.), February 21 (10:00 to 11:30 a.m.) Come learn about the amazing life cycle of crabs, their importance to the local economy and the various techniques for capturing this delectable Crustacean. Dress for the weather and meet at the Charleston Visitors Center. [Max-12] FREE

-----------------

Take and Make Valentines Must be returned by February 9

North Bend Public Library

The North Bend Public Library is collecting Valentine's Day cards for seniors in our community. Anyone who would like to participate can pick up a card-making kit from the library, make a card (or more than one), and then bring it back to the library by February 9. All cards collected will be distributed at a local Senior Center. Participants are also welcome to use their own supplies to make extra cards. Card Making Kits are available starting Thursday, February 1 while supplies last. Cards must be returned to the library by Friday, February 9.

-----------------

Stories behind the Names: South Coast Geography

Through February

Coos History Museum

Our ever-popular Winter Class is back in 2024! After a one-year hiatus, The Coos History Museum will be hosting its winter class. This 8-week lecture series "Stories behind the Names: South Coast Geography", will take place every Monday evening at 6:30 pm-7:30 pm from January 8th-February 26, 2024. Join Steve Greif on Monday evenings at the Coos History Museum for a deep dive into the interesting origins of local place names in Coos County. The course will offer a look at local history centered on geographic themes and the stories behind local place names. About our presenter: Steve Greif is a retired North Bend High School teacher that has written a history of North Bend High as well as a two-volume U.S. History text for students. He is a volunteer at the Coos History Museum and is extremely knowledgeable on local history topics. This program will be hosted in-person at the Coos History Museum with an admission price of $75 for CHM Members and $80 for the general public. This price covers the entire course of eight sessions. All proceeds support the Coos History Museum's Annual Fund.

Pre-registration is required as space is limited for this popular program. Reservations can be made by phone at 541-756-6320 or register in person at the museum's front desk. Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the 2nd oldest historical society in the State. For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.

-----------------

Lego Building Program

12-1:30 pm,

Feb. 3rd & March 2nd

Coos Bay Public Library

Looking for a rainy-day activity? This winter, the Coos Bay Public Library will offer a series of building programs using Lego® building blocks. The program will be offered the first Saturday of every month (January 6, February 3, and March 2) from 12:00pm until 1:30pm. Participants will use the library's brick collection to create. All children under the age of twelve must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information about programs being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library please contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 x 3606 or visit the library's website at https://www.coosbaylibrary.org/.

-----------------

Cupcake Wars

4 pm, February 7th

North Bend Public Library

A cupcake decorating contest for teens ages 13-18 will be held at the North Bend Public Library. Teens can choose to decorate their cupcake in either a Valentine's Day or Anti-Valentine's Day theme. One cupcake from each category will be selected by the group to go head-to-head on the Library's Facebook page. The creator of the cupcake with the most votes on Facebook will win a prize. All cupcakes, decorating supplies, and snacks will be provided. No registration is required. Cupcake Wars will be held on Wednesday, February 7 at 4:00 PM. This event will be held in the Meeting Room at the North Bend Public Library. The program is for teens ages 13-18, and no registration is required. CONTACT For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

-----------------

Coos Bay/North Bend Parkinson's Support Group

1-2:20 pm, February 8th,

March 14th & April 18th

Coos Bay Public Library

The Coos Bay/North Bend Parkinson's Support Group has moved its monthly meeting to the Coos Bay Public Library, Myrtlewood Room, 525 West Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay. The support group meets on the second Thursday of each month from 1:00 — 2:30 and is sponsored by Parkinson's Resources of Oregon (PRO). Local contact information: Aaron — 541.808.1336. Learn more about PRO's services at www.parkinsonsresources.org

-----------------

Gold & Silver Falls Hikes

10-3:30 pm, Feb. 10th

South Slough Reserve

Gold & Silver Falls Hikes February 10 (10 a.m. -3:30 p.m.) Discover Hidden gems in the dense emerald forests of southwest Oregon, Golden and Silver Falls are transformed by the winter rains into raging giants. During the 3 mile, moderately strenuous, hike we will explore the falls and rich natural and cultural history of this special place. Things to bring: rain gear, sturdy waterproof shoes/boots, camera, water bottle, lunch and snacks. We will provide transportation from Coos Bay. [Max 10] FREE

-----------------

Birds on the Estuary

10-11:30 am, Feb. 14th

South Slough Reserve

Birds on the Estuary February 14 (10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.) Explore the shores of Charleston in search of winged wildlife. Interpreter, binoculars and spotting scopes provided. Meet at the Charleston Visitors Center. FREE Registration required.

-----------------

Tyler Spencer's Didgeridoo Experience

5 p.m., February 14

North Bend Public Library

Attendees will learn about Australian music and didgeridoos while moving and grooving to funky didgeridoo rhythms, percussive beats, and storytelling! Tyler Spencer is a master didgeridoo player and crafter. He is based out of Newport and has been performing, teaching, and making didgeridoos for over 20 years. For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

-----------------

Clamming Workshop

10-12 pm, February 17th

South Slough Reserve

Clamming Workshop February 17 (10:00 a.m. to Noon) This family-friendly workshop will focus on the invasive Purple Varnish Clam. Knowledgeable instructors will teach you proper digging techniques and, being quite tasty, how to use them in a variety of clam based recipes. Pre-registration is required, and everyone age 12 and older will need to purchase an Oregon shellfish license online or at a sales agent: (Walmart or ODFW office, etc.) in advance of the class. Meet at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office in Charleston. [Max — 20] Free but registration is required.

-----------------

Brownies and Board Games

4 p.m., February 21

North Bend Library

Attention teens, do you enjoy board games and have the occasional sweet tooth? The North Bend Public Library is hosting a Brownies and Board Games event for ages 13-18. Cure your sugar craving and play some of your favorite games! All games and refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit www.northbendlibrary.org or call (541) 756-0400.

-----------------

Nature Movie: Octopus Contact

1-2 pm, February 24th

South Slough Reserve

Nature Movie: Octopus Contact February 24 (1-2 p.m.) Come learn about what is new in the world of octopus research as NATURE follows the story of an octopus named "Heidi" and her evolving relationship with a passionate marine biologist and his teenage daughter. Popcorn and light refreshments provided. (Free).

-----------------

Guided Nature Hike

2-4 pm, February 24th

South Slough Reserve

Guided Nature Hike February 24 (2-4 p.m.) Join us after the film for a chance to stretch your legs and explore the flora and fauna of the Reserve. The 1.5-mile loop is well maintained and relatively flat. (Free).

-----------------

Birding at Millicoma Marsh Trail

10-12pm, February 28th

South Slough Reserve

Birding at Millicoma Marsh Trail January 17 & February 28 (10-12:00 p.m.) Come enjoy great views of the bay and one of the best birding spots in Coos County. Interpreter, binoculars and spotting scopes provided. Dress for the weather. Meet in the parking lot directly behind Millicoma Intermediate School on 4th Ave. [Max — 15 participants] FREE

-----------------

Pigs on the Wing: A Pink Floyd Retrospective

7 pm, April 26th

Egyptian Theatre

Pigs on the Wing's 2023-2024 tour, "A Pink Floyd Retrospective", will feature a meticulously curated collection of the very best of classic-era Pink Floyd cuts organized into 2 distinct sets. Rather than performing a single album from start to end, expect to hear the band focus on their favorite sections of the classic albums, including hits, deep cuts, and the band's trademark willingness to explore the sonic space in experimental improvisation. Fans can expect an immersive visual show in a don't-miss event for any Pink Floyd fan! From its garage-rock roots in 2006 as a one-off show, to full album productions and performing for thousands of fans each year, Portland Oregon based Pigs on the Wing have built a loyal following dedicated to the band's high energy take on Pink Floyd's music. All members of Pigs on the Wing are seasoned veterans of the Pacific NW rock scene and are unapologetic in bringing their wide-ranging musical influences to the table. Setting the band aside from other tribute rock acts, Pigs on the Wing balance a decidedly un-tribute-like attitude towards the music with precision to detail and a deep understanding of the importance of Pink Floyd's music in many fans' lives. TICKETS: Pigs on the Wing — A Pink Floyd Retrospective: Tour 2024 Tickets, Fri, Apr 26, 2024 at 8:00 PM — Eventbrite