Community Calendar: Local artists, Mardi Gras dinner, Valentine's Swing Dance

Feb. 9—Superior: Love Your Local Artist runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Superior Public Library. Enjoy live music, sip wine and enjoy refreshments as you shop for art created locally.

Ashland/Virtual: Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board executive committee meets at 10 a.m. at 301 Ellis Ave.

mari@nwwib.com

.

Amnicon: Old Brule Heritage Society meets at the Amnicon Town Hall on U.S. Highway 2, starting with coffee and goodies at 6 p.m., followed by a presentation by Dennis Hill at 7 p.m. Hill will talk about the Brule River Improvement Co. and dams built on the Brule River in the 1890s and early 1900s. A brief business meeting follows the presentation. The public is welcome to attend.

Superior: Superior Public Library hosts Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers can listen to stories, do crafts, sing songs and more at the library. No registration is required.

Superior: The Lake Superior Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will hold their monthly meeting at 11 a.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 E. Second St. Potential members are welcome to attend.

Superior: Bethel Lutheran Church is hosting a Mardi Gras spaghetti dinner from 4-6 p.m. at 5821 John Ave. Freewill offering accepted.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior Jazz Band will play plenty of sweet notes for its annual Valentine's Swing Dance at 7:30 p.m. in the Yellowjacket Union Great Room, 1605 Catlin Ave. The evening will feature the classic big band era with songs from Glen Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and Woody Herman. Swing dance lessons are available between sets. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for students at the door.