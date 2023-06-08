Community called upon as second runaway teen in a week triggers police search

Jun. 8—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile 16-year-old Gabriel Doppler. Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating Doppler and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward and aid in his safe return home.

Doppler is described by the department as 5'8" tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Dickinson Police Department is calling on the community to assist in the investigation, urging anyone with information to reach out to the DPD dispatch at 701-456-7759. All tips will be treated confidentially, and the department is hopeful that even the smallest detail could lead to Doppler's safe recovery.

In addition to the hotline, community members can also submit tips anonymously through the

Silent Hotline

, an online platform and iPhone/Android app designed to provide a secure channel for reporting information related to missing persons cases.

Earlier this week, 15-year-old Hunter Jones, another runaway teen from Dickinson, was safely recovered thanks to swift action and community cooperation.

In North Dakota, if a person knowingly hides or protects a teenager who has run away from home while the police are actively looking for them, they could be charged with class A misdemeanor.