Community calls for stop to gun violence after teenager shot in Penn Hills

A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot several times Monday evening. On Tuesday, he is in stable condition receiving care, and police have not yet confirmed a suspect in connection with this shooting.

RELATED >>> Teenager shot multiple times in Penn Hills

The news of yet another teen shooting has rattled many in the community.

On Monday at around 5:19 p.m., emergency crews and police were called to Sampson Street in Penn Hills.

When officials arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors in the area who were too frightened to go on camera say they fear retaliation.

11 News spoke with one local youth who was also a victim of gun violence at one time. He told us incidents like this must stop and communities shouldn’t have to live in fear.

“The violence is getting to a point where it can happen anywhere at any time to anybody of any age,” said Pierre Williams, a victim of gun violence.

Williams, who is 16 years old, was shot in his home. He said every time he sees the news of another teen shooting, he pauses and reflects on his own experience.

“It changed my outlook on violence because I realized that people are getting killed everywhere, in a church, and I could have died in my own house,” Williams said.

Williams said he wishes now that his peers would also pause before they act and think about what could happen if they choose to pick up a gun.

“A lot of people do think that life is just something that’s a video game you turn it on, and you turn it off, and it is not. I would tell them not to pick that gun up.” Williams said.

Channel 11 News also spoke with a mother who lost her son to gun violence in 2019 and shared a similar message.

“Armani was 23,” said Tina Ford.

Armani Ford was just 23 years old when he was shot and killed in April 2019. At the time his loved ones remembered him as a star quarterback for the Clairton bears, but to his mother Tina Ford, he was her first love.

Story continues

“He was more of a listener than he was a talker, he was very well known and liked in the community,” Ford said.

Ford said when she got the call that her son was killed, she knew that her purpose in life would be to ensure that no other mother felt that sort of pain alone ever again.

“The mission is for legacy, it’s for awareness, it’s for people to understand what we go through,” Ford said.

Mom’s Group Inc. is a collection of mothers who have lost their children to gun violence. The group offers emotional, financial, nutritional, and spiritual support to women in these situations.

“It’s a challenge you know every day like people don’t understand it is hard to get out of bed and wake up. It’s hard because our children were snatched from us.” Ford said.

Ford said her group continues to grow due to the ongoing youth violence in the city - and she says with every addition comes more trauma.

“When you watch TV, it takes us right back to seeing our child laying in the middle of the street,” Ford said.

We discussed Monday’s shooting of a teenage boy in Penn Hills, and she said the senseless violence has to stop -- and if for nothing else she said put the guns down because of your mom.

“If you keep living your life how you are this is what your mom is going to look like. This is what she’s going to go through,” Ford said.

Officials are urging anyone with information about last night’s shooting in Penn Hills to reach out to county police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman sentenced for giving children meth, baths in bleach 3 in custody, 1 suspect injured after chase, crash on Rt. 51; incident connected to weekend homicide Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County VIDEO: ‘It was very somber’: Funeral services begin for fallen Brackenridge police chief DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts