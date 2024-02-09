Community celebrates first responders at Guns & Hoses awards gala

ST. LOUIS — Tonight, Budweiser’s Guns & Hoses is hosting an awards gala to celebrate the money raised this year to help fallen men and women in uniform. At the River City Casino, several men and women in uniform gathered for the guns and hoses banquet to celebrate those who have served and present a significant check to Backstoppers.

“Without Backstoppers, many of the families of fallen first responders would have an incredible struggle trying to just survive. And Backstoppers step in and pay all of their bills,” said Jim Wirc, event coordinator and master of ceremonies.

The Guns n Hoses banquet is a celebration of the funds received from the Guns n Hoses boxing match. The match takes place in the enterprise center, where over 15,000 people come out to spectate our local police officers and firefighter boxes for a great cause. Our first responders are grateful.

“This shows all of the first responders—the police, the fire, the EMS—how much our community has our back. By supporting guns and hoses, which in turn support Backstoppers,” said Chief Dennis Jenkerson, St. Louis Fire Department.

This is the third year Guns n Hoses has raised one million dollars to donate to Backstoppers. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe was the keynote. He has a special connection to the organization because he grew up in North St. Louis and comes from a family of first responders. Several first responders were honored to be recognized.

“Well, I am humbled. This is such a great event. You know it’s really not about me; it’s about all the volunteers, board for guns and backstoppers who work tirelessly to assist those families in need,” said Charlie Rodriguez, chief’s aide, St. Louis County Police Department.

Several are convinced guns and hoses are more than an event.

“It’s not an event anymore; this is a tradition. This is something that is part of St. Louis. And from the first responders, all we do is say thank you to the community for supporting us,” said Chief Dennis Jenkerson, St. Louis Fire Department.

The 2024 Guns n Hoses boxing match will be held on Wednesday, November 27th, and tickets go on sale August 1st.

