Community Celebration Marks Insight Hospital's Approval To Accept Ambulances

The Mediterranean diet is one of the best around, according to the U.S. News & World Report. With its focus on healthy ingredients, like fruits, veggies, whole grains, olive oil, legumes and eggs, this unrestrictive eating pattern makes it simple to eat a little healthier. These lunches highlight the foods prized in the Mediterranean diet and stick to complex carbs and heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium, so you know you have a diabetes-friendly meal on your hands.