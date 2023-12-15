Community Champions: Meet the 4 Rockford-area recipients recognized for giving back

In addition to the two honors presented during the 2023 Excalibur and Excelsior Awards Thursday at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford, four new “Community Champion” Awards were presented to recipients who continue to give back to their communities in Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago counties.

More: Excalibur, Excelsior finalists named: See who's up for Rockford area prestigious honor

The 2023 Boone County Community Champion Award went to the Build-A-Bike program, summertime tradition in Boone County, that has provided free bicycles to children whose families may not be able to afford them. The program has given away more than 600 bikes since 2017.

Serenity Hospice & Home received the Ogle County Community Champion Award.

Through a state-of-the-art facility in Oregon, Illinois, Serenity Hospice & Home provides respite care in a campus setting to terminally patients and their families. The organization serves eight northern Illinois counties.

The 2023 Stephenson County Community Champion Award was given to the Freeport Art Museum. Since 1975, the Freeport Art Museum has demonstrated a deep love for the arts and a strong commitment to arts education. With ongoing programs, the museum has touched every city the greater Freeport area and beyond.

Rockford Ald. Frank Beach was honored Thursday as Winnebago County’s Community Champion.

In addition to his service in the United States Army and 42 years as the alderman of Rockford’s 10th Ward, Beach is lifelong volunteer with the Salvation Army, a past advisor to Reformers Unanimous, a charter member of Kids Around the World, and sits on several area boards such as the Miracle Mile Association and the Rockford Area Venues & Entertainment Authority.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford-area recipients honored as 'Community Champions'