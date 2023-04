Reuters

Lasso, a conservative former banker, has been fighting to tackle rising crime and violence in the streets and in prisons - where hundreds of inmates have been killed - which the government blames on drug trafficking gangs. The beleaguered president also faces an impeachment process over allegations of embezzlement - accusations he has denied - after Ecuador's top court gave the green light for hearings to go ahead. "We have a common enemy: petty crime, drug trafficking, and organized crime," Lasso said late on Saturday in a message also posted on Twitter.