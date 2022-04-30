Community comes together for Children's Memorial Flag Day

Apr. 30—PRINCETON — A ceremony featuring a special flag reminded the public Friday that society's most precious asset, children, still need to be protected for abuse and neglect.

Children's Memorial Flag Day was conducted at the Mercer County Courthouse with a moment of silence and bell ringing to remember the children who have suffered from neglect and child abuse.

"The statistics on how many of our kids are being abused is overwhelming," said Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, this year's keynote speaker. "And that is why I appreciate so much the efforts of our local organizations who work so very hard to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community, our children."

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

"This is a tough topic because it's hard to acknowledge that young, precious children are being neglected, abused and even killed," Cochran said. "It is our duty as a community and my duty as your prosecuting attorney never to forget the children who have been abused and to bring justice to these children by bringing all the justice we can against their abusers."

Cochran thanked Mercer County Child Protect, ChildLaw Services in Mercer County, the Children's Home Society, local law enforcement officers and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

"Finally, it takes all of us working together to step up and do whatever we can to protect our kids because they are our number one priority," Cochran said.

During Child Protect's last full service year, 2020 to 2021, the agency served about 223 children, said Executive Director Shiloh Woodard. The number of cases have been increasing now that more children are returning to school and going out in public after staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had seen a dip in 2020 in the number of children served," Woodard said. "We felt that was definitely an indication of how the pandemic affected reports of suspected child abuse, so we saw an almost quarter (25 percent) increase in the number of children served 2020-2021. We do anticipate seeing those numbers from 2022 continue to increase. Whether or not we'll continue to see another 25 percent increase, we're not yet halfway through the year so it's a little early to say. But we have experienced an increase in the number of referrals received since January."

Besides seeing children suffering from sexual abuse, Child Protect has served children dealing with other serious issues.

"It really is all across the board," Woodard said about cases that the agency is seeing. "When Child Protect was first founded, the majority of reports that it received were in regards to suspected child sexual abuse. As the years have gone on, we really do see a much more varied mix of referrals to include a significant number of children exposed to drug endangerment, which only makes sense because we know how our community has been gripped by the opioid epidemic. and also we've seen a pretty dramatic rise in children just being exposed to violence, so whether that's like domestic violence situations within their own home or witnessing other violence and crimes because they've been put into dangerous situations by their caregivers."

"I would say in the last five years we've really seen an increase in those children exposed to violence coming to our center for services as well as the number of children exposed to drug endangerment," Woodard stated.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

