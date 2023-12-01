Community commemorates 100th anniversary of Miss Indiana statue placement

Lawrence County Circuit Court Judge Nathan Nikirk addresses the crowd during the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the placement of the Miss Indiana Statue atop the Lawrence County Soldiers, Sailors, and Pioneers Monument Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Standing at the foot of the Lawrence County Soldiers, Sailors, and Pioneers Monument, community members gathered on the west side of Bedford's downtown square to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the placement of the Miss Indiana Statue.

Lawrence County Circuit Court Judge Nathan Nikirk addressed the crowd.

The Miss Indiana Statue atop the Lawrence County Soldiers, Sailors, and Pioneers Monument Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Nikirk discussed the history of the monument, along with Miss Indiana. The statue was commissioned by Moses Fell Dunn as a gift to Lawrence County.

Miss Indiana is carved out of Indiana Limestone, from a quarry in Oolitic.

Nikirk also mentioned a "secret time capsule" was placed inside the base of the monument on Nov. 22, 1923. The capsule contains the Last Will and Testament of Moses Dunn, newspaper articles, and a list of Lawrence County Soldiers and Sailors.

BNL and Mitchell Choirs combine to sing "America the Beautiful" during the 100th Anniversary of the placement of the Miss Indiana Statue atop the Lawrence County Soldiers, Sailors, and Pioneers MonumentMonday, Nov. 27, 2023.

The BNL and Mitchell choirs combined to give a musical presentation during the event. They performed two songs that were also sung during the original placement of the monument.

Miss Indiana's wreath symbolizes victory, the wheat in her right hand symbolizes prosperity, and the anvil symbolizes strength.

Tim Thompson, Pastor at Sherwood Oaks Christian Church, speaks during the 100th Anniversary of the placement of the Miss Indiana Statue atop the Lawrence County Soldiers, Sailors, and Pioneers Monument Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Tim Thompson, Pastor at Sherwood Oaks Christian Church, shared his gratitude for the soldiers, sailors, and pioneers who helped make Lawrence County the community it is today. Thompson said, "May we continue to love our city and serve our community in a way that honors Miss Indiana."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Lawrence County commemorates Miss Indiana statue placement