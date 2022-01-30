🌱 Community Of Congregations Gathering + Free Masks + Tax Help

Happy Monday! Here's the news for Jan. 31.3

First, today's weather: Clouds and breaks of sun. High: 32 Low: 29.

Here are the top 3 stories in Oak Park-River Forest today:

1. A 20-year-old Forest View woman was found dead Friday in the Austin neighborhood. Charisma Ehresman had been missing since last Sunday. (ABC)

2. Walgreens began distributing free N95 masks this weekend in select stores. The chain said it expects all locations to have a supply of free masks by mid-February. (WGN)

3. The Oak Park Community of Congregations will meet today. The "Annual Neighborhood Gathering" will focus on the theme of human rights during a global pandemic. (Community of Congregations)

Today in Oak Park-River Forest:

Oak Park Township offers a "Stress-Busting Program" for family caregivers. (10 a.m.)

Join a virtual conversation with Cook County's Forest Preserve Police . (Noon)

Learn "The Science of Wine-making" with the Nineteenth Century Club . (1:15 p.m.)

Dominican University hosts the first White Accountability Group meetings. (4 p.m.)

The Oak Park Village Board meets. (6:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

The Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters at Trinity High School are celebrating 175 years . ( THS )

It’s the final day to register for River Forest Park District’s upcoming virtual craft beer tasting . ( Park District )

Oak Park Public Library is offering tax assistance services ahead of Tax Day in April. (OPPL)

That's all for Monday, OPRF. See you tomorrow for more local stories!

— Georgi Presecky



About me: Georgi is a Chicago-based newsletter writer and partner content curator. She spent five years on the entertainment beat for FF2 Media covering film festivals across the U.S. Her feature articles have been recognized with awards from the Illinois Women's Press Association and National Federation of Press Women. As editor-in-chief of the Lewis University newspaper, she and her staff earned honors from the Associated Collegiate Press and American Scholastic Press Associations. She began working for Patch in 2019.

