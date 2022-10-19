Community conversation postponed

Oct. 19—MANCHESTER — The town is planning to host a Community Conversation on Race in the near future to discuss the Sept. 1 shooting and assault on a group of teens.

A Manchester man was arrested Sept. 1 after police accused him of firing a handgun at a group of teenagers, wounding one, and striking another with a vehicle while chasing them in a minivan.

Jaime Garcia, 44, of 22 Dougherty St., is free on $1 million bond, facing a number of charges that include first-degree and second-degree assault.

The event, hosted by the Department of Leisure, Family, and Recreation and the Board of Education's Department of Race and Equity, was originally scheduled for tonight at the Leisure Labs in Mahoney Recreation Center, 110 Cedar St.

Recreation Department staff member Alysia Dumais said the event was postponed because of a scheduling conflict. No future date has been set, she said today.

When held, the conversation will focus on the Sept. 1 incident, race relations, and supporting children and families as a community.

A flyer for the event states that the intention is to "engage in community healing and to create a space where all voices in the Manchester community are being seen."

According to the police report for the September shooting, numerous teenagers said they were holding a birthday party on the night of Sept. 1 for the 15-year-old boy who was shot.

A game of "Manhunt" led to a group of teens "accidentally running through a backyard" from McKee to Dougherty Street, then north toward Center Street and turning back south toward Dougherty, the police report states.

One teen told police a man came out of a house, possibly the one whose yard the group ran through, and fired his gun at the group who then ran away.

Officers later found the 15-year-old in the kitchen of his home with a gunshot wound in his upper right arm. The teen was taken to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford for treatment.

Police said a 17-year-old told them that after the shooting, the driver of a van confronted him and another teen and claimed that they had tried to steal from him.

The 17-year-old said the man drove onto the sidewalk and struck the other teen with his vehicle.

Police said the teen who was hit had cuts on his knees and elbows, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police said four spent .40-caliber cartridge casings were found in the street in front of 22 Dougherty St., and a .40-caliber handgun was later seized from Garcia's house.

Garcia first denied being involved, but police said after confronting him with surveillance camera footage he admitted to firing his gun at the teenagers and chasing them in a minivan after the shooting.

Garcia told police he never intended to hit anyone, saying he fired on an angle above the teens, according to the police report.

Garcia's lawyer, William T. Gerace, said Garcia has a "pristine record" and has worked at the same job as an auto mechanic for 28 years. Gerace said "eight kids with hoodies" accosted Garcia, adding that many people have been texting him messages that Garcia is a hero and "these kids are out of control."

