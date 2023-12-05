Community Corrections board meets in Jefferson

Dec. 5—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Community Corrections Board met on Monday afternoon to plan for the future.

Sheriff William Niemi said the county did not get funds from the state to construct a new jail, and taxpayers had already voted down a sales tax.

He had previously raised the issue of using funds currently going to the Convention Facilities Authority to help offset the cost of jail construction.

Another proposal would be to add onto the west side of the current jail, Niemi said.

He said the Sheriff's Office is responsible for anyone who comes to the jail with health issues.

There are still internal issues on with the jail that need to be addressed.

"There's a lot of problems with the interior of our county jail, plumbing and wiring, jail doors ... we're no longer able to get parts for them," Niemi said.

The issues need to be resolved, he said.

"We're in the process of discussing if it's feasible to add onto the jail, to give us more space, and how to do that," Niemi said.

Jail Administrator Tammy Antoun said the jail currently has a single observation cell, and is currently forced to use interview rooms as observation cells.

"Special housing is something that we really need, and we only have one cell, which is hard," she said.

Ashtabula County Commissioner Kozlowski said the county was not successful in securing grant funds earlier this year, and is not eligible to apply for an upcoming round of jail funding.

"Moving forward, we intend to work with the sheriff as it relates to an ask of the one-time, strategic initiatives fund," Kozlowski said. "The state of Ohio has made available several hundred million dollars ... and jails are an eligible project."

The county intends to apply for funds, in combination with funds the county has saved up, in order to fund the project.

The commissioners and Niemi will also be seeking out an architect and engineer to revise the previous plan for a new jail.

"The reality is, we have to do something," Kozlowski said. "Doing nothing is not an option."

He also notified the board that the commissioners had received no opposition to the idea of the consolidation of Eastern and Western County Courts, but had received opposition to the idea of relocating one of the courts.

Kozlowski said the commissioners will have a discussion at an upcoming work session about moving the project forward, but plan to hold off on making a decision on the location until after the consolidation takes place.

The commissioners hosted a meeting on the proposed consolidation earlier this year, and there was opposition from various people representing entities in the northwestern corner of the county on the possibility of the new court not being in Geneva, where Western County Court is currently located.

The proposed consolidation would not take place until 2031, because existing terms of judges cannot be ended early, Kozlowski said.

The next meeting for the board was scheduled for Feb. 5. Kozlowski suggested the board begin discussions with local communities to address community corrections topics.