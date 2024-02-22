Community cuts ribbon on Cater's at the Museum

Feb. 22—Community members gathered across the street from the Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian on Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of Cater's at the Museum.

Owned and operated by Jamie Cater, Cater's at the Museum is an expansion of the popular Cater's Market, located on Highway 493 in North Meridian. The new store is her third location, having also opened a Cater's Market in Starkville in 2020. Located in the former round bank building, the new location puts Cater's in the heart of downtown providing another choice for those working and living in the area, as well as acting as a convenient stop for field trips and families visiting MCM-Meridian.

"I just want to thank Susan Gerard and Barbara Zeller of the children's museum for welcoming me with such open arms, and we're just thrilled to be a part of you all," Cater said. "We just are excited to be here."

Cater said the idea of Cater's at the Museum was initially proposed by Liz Wilson, who championed the children's museum project and later served as its executive director. The project, however, was too much to take on at the time, she said.

When Zeller, MCM-Meridian's current executive director, proposed the same project, Cater said she agreed to give it a shot.

"I have been amazed while I have been working on this building, what this children's museum does for our community," she said. "I just can't tell y'all how many cars will come in here from all different states, locals of course, too, but it is just such a treasure for our community."

Zeller said MCM-Meridian was excited to welcome Cater's at the Museum and have the gourmet deli right next door for its customers.

"We're really, really excited to be able to offer Cater's at the Museum right across the street to our guests to just further, to make better our guests' experience and also be able to offer options for field trip groups," she said.

Gerard said MCM-Meridian and Cater's Market have been connected since the beginning, with the museum's planning and fundraising fueled by the deli's sandwiches and sweets. Tuesday's opening, she said, was the realization of a dream long in the making.

"This is a very heartfelt day for us to see this dream realized, and we thank you for your savvy and your vision," she said.

Cater's at the Museum, which is located at 421 22nd Ave., will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information about the restaurant, weekly specials or menu items, visit catersmarket.com.

