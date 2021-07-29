Community discusses gun violence, woman detained at City Council meeting

Jul. 29—Several Toledo educators told city officials Wednesday they're overlooking key resources while developing their strategy to prevent gun violence: school teachers and administrators.

"When I saw that shooting on the Fourth of July, I was in Michigan, but I could identify 25 kids," John Preston, a principal at Burroughs Elementary said. "No one has ever said, 'Hey, why don't we talk to the principals in the neighborhoods?'"

Mr. Preston was among about a dozen Toledoans who spoke at a public safety committee meeting on gun violence held by Toledo City Council on Wednesday. He was referring to the mass shooting at a block party on Lawrence Avenue this month where one person was killed and 11 were injured.

"Nothing happens on the south end in the Burroughs neighborhood that I don't know about. If somebody got shot, Mr. Preston know about it. If somebody's car got stolen, I know about it," he said. "Chief Kral, you've done a wonderful job. But I've never had anyone come to me and say, 'Hey, Mr. Preston, what do you know? What can you find out?'"

Julieta Flowers is the school leader at Achieve Career Preparatory, a dropout prevention and recovery school. She told city officials Wednesday that her students are often overlooked, but they need city and community resources, too. She invited everyone to get to know her students if they want to understand some of the root causes of gun violence in the city.

"I've lost and buried three students in the last 12 months, and I've had six of them shot," she said.

Councilmen Vanice Williams and Tiffany Preston Whitman said they asked council President Matt Cherry to call the committee meeting after the block party shooting to both bring the community together to discuss solutions and to hear an update from the Kapszukiewicz administration's gun violence reduction initiative.

JoJuan Armour leads the initiative and said he has held community meetings, spoken with people impacted by the recent shooting incidents and homicides, and is working to connect with at-risk kids. The administration is also interviewing candidates for three violence interrupter positions whose jobs will be to de-escalate conflicts in neighborhoods before violence erupts.

The meeting was interrupted when Sharmayne Ivey, who is running as a write-in candidate for Toledo mayor, was detained by Toledo police officers for sitting in an empty front-row seat in council chambers that was marked as "reserved." When Ms. Ivey sat down in the front row, Toledo police Officer Byron Daniels, city council's sergeant at arms, walked up to her and asked her to move out of that seat.

The two could be seen talking briefly before Ms. Ivey got up and moved to the second row, which was not marked as "reserved." As she moved to the second row and sat down, Officer Daniels grabbed her arm.

"You know why we don't trust the police!" she shouted while trying to pull her arm away. "What are you twisting my arm for?"

Many audience members during the incident asked the officer to let go of her arm and let her sit down in the second row. As the two struggled, two other Toledo police officers walked over and escorted Ms. Ivey out of council chambers with her left arm twisted behind her, into the lobby of One Government Center, and eventually into a police car.

Ms. Ivey has alleged corruption in the Kapszukiewicz administration and during the last city council meeting twice shouted "Wade's going to prison." She was not told to leave city council chambers for either outburst nor grabbed or escorted out by law enforcement, as she was on Wednesday.

Several people during the public comment period expressed disappointment in the officers' behavior, particularly during a meeting where leaders discussed improving police relations with the public.

After the meeting, Ms. Whitman said she was still gathering information about what happened before Ms. Ivey was forced to leave. Aside from that incident, the councilwoman said her biggest takeaway from the meeting was that there are many community members working with children and families in the neighborhoods most likely to experience violent crime who need to be involved in Mr. Armour's initiative.

She said officials need to figure out a way to connect children who come into contact with the juvenile justice system to the same programs that are keeping kids out of the juvenile justice system.

"We have to do a better job of working with the community to identify people who assist with this work," she said.

Ahead of the committee meeting, Toledo police Chief George Kral and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz held a news conference to announce more details of "Operation Clean Sweep," a partnership between Toledo police officers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives aimed at getting illegal guns off the street.

The chief said Toledo officers will be patrolling this weekend the same as they always do, but this time there will be an ATF agent back at the Safety Building ready to check and see if any suspect who possesses a firearm illegally can be charged in federal court.

"You do not want to commit a crime with an illegal gun this weekend, or the full weight of not just the city's judicial system, but the federal judicial system will be thrown at you in a way that will cause you to lose not just your gun, but your freedom for a long time," the mayor said.

This will be the fourth partnership with the ATF that Toledo police have participated in since the beginning of 2020, Mr. Kapszukiewicz said.

First Published July 28, 2021, 7:52pm