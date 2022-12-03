Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.175

The Community Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:TCFC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.175 per share on 24th of January. This means the annual payment will be 1.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Community Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable.

Community Financial has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Community Financial's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 14%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.4%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 15% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Community Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.70. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.8% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Community Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. Community Financial definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Community Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Community Financial management tenure, salary, and performance. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

