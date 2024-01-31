Community Foundation for the Alleghenies fund started for Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds

Jan. 31—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A clean water fund benefitting the efforts of the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds has been established through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

The R. John Dawes Clean Water Fund was established in honor of The Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds' recently retired inaugural executive director.

For more than 30 years, Dawes made significant contributions to build a strong organization to protect Pennsylvania's waterways, the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds said in a press release.

"The Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds' board of directors is incredibly grateful for John's stellar leadership and commitment to improving the waterways of Pennsylvania and are pleased to honor his recent retirement through creation of this fund," Community Foundation for the Alleghenies President Mike Kane said.

The Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds is a grant-making foundation that invests in local efforts to protect healthy streams, clean up pollution and restore degraded wildlife habitat.

Donations to the fund administered by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies will support that mission.

Since its inception in 1994, the watersheds foundation has invested in more than 1,500 projects and provided $14 million in grants that have leveraged $190 million in total project costs, Dawes said in testimony to Congress in 2022.