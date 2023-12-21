Community Foundation awards 15 grants

Dec. 20—ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County's Well Foundation has awarded $185,290 in grants to improve health in Elkhart County

The Well Foundation Committee met in November to make this year's awards from the Greatest Need Fund, which offers unrestricted grants to support community initiatives dedicated to helping Elkhart County citizens live longer, healthier lives, a news release stated.

This year's grants include:

—Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, Albert the therapy dog, $4,000;

—Bushelcraft Farm Corp., food baskets for families in Goshen's food desert, $5,000;

—Center for Healing and Hope, new patient screening for basic health indicators, $20,000;

—Cultivate Culinary School and Catering, weekend backpack program for Goshen schools, $10,000;

—Elkhart County Drug-Free Partnership, Positively Elkhart County, $8,000;

—Girls on the Run Michiana, operations in Goshen/Elkhart for 2023, $10,000;

—GiveHear/HearCare Connection, Goshen hearing healthcare clinic, $15,000;

—Goshen Farmers Market, fresh food therapy, $3,700.

—Goshen Hospital Association, high fidelity birthing simulator, $15,000

—LoveWay, Goshen basic horsemanship, $10,000

—Maple City Health Care Center, expanding vision services, $33,590

—Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, health fairs, $20,000

—Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana, hospitality kiosk sponsorship, $3,000

—Ryan's Place, children and family grief support programs, $18,000

—WheelchairHelp.org, wheelchair and rollator walker restoration, $10,000