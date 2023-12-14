Community Foundation of Elkhart County receives grant

Dec. 13—ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has received a $90,000 planning grant as part of the eighth phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.'s initiative, Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow.

With the grant, the community foundation will expand the work of Building Strong Brains, an effort to help young children in Elkhart County be poised for success, a news release stated.

The Community Foundation of Elkhart County is one of 92 community foundations and affiliate funds in Indiana receiving planning grants through GIFT VIII. These grants are designed to help community foundations collaborate with local partners to engage stakeholders in their communities and deepen their understanding of their communities' highest-priority challenges and opportunities.

In 2024, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County will have the opportunity to request funding to implement strategic initiatives and activities developed during the planning period that address especially compelling needs in Elkhart County.

"We are thrilled that Lilly Endowment Inc. once again saw fit to entrust us with a grant to help improve life in Elkhart County," Foundation President Pete McCown said in the release. "We look forward to working diligently in the coming months to make best use of the funds."

The planning grant will support the work of Building Strong Brains, a collaboration led by local nonprofits to help prepare Elkhart County's children for success across six developmental areas by the time they arrive at kindergarten. Building Strong Brains will work with the University of Notre Dame's Lucy Family Institute for Data and Society to collect and analyze data, as well as do additional planning and research. The planning grant will also support the effort to build strong community involvement in the coalition's work.

Lilly Endowment created the GIFT initiative in 1990 to help local communities in Indiana develop the philanthropic capacity to identify local needs and challenges and work with other organizations to help their communities thrive. Through GIFT VIII, Lilly Endowment has allocated up to $210 million to support Indiana's community foundations in growing their financial resources and further strengthening their ability to address their community's highest-priority challenges and opportunities, the release added.

