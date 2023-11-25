Community foundation to host Giving Tuesday campaign in Northeast Michigan

NORTHEAST MICHIGAN — The Straits Area Community Foundation (SACF), in partnership with its lead foundation, Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan, is helping to raise awareness and support for local nonprofits through the Giving Tuesday Northeast Michigan event.

“We look forward to Giving Tuesday every year. It is such a fun and uplifting event for our community, and we are always amazed by the incredible support shown to our local nonprofits,” said CFNEM Executive Director Patrick Heraghty. “Last year over $314,000 was raised in 24 hours. There is never a way to know what each year will bring, but we hope the community will show up on Nov. 28 to make this year another successful year for the nonprofits in our area.”

This year marks the community foundation’s ninth year leading a local event in the Straits Area.

Straits Area organizations participating in the 2023 Giving Tuesday Northeast Michigan event include:

Cheboygan County Habitat for Humanity

Cheboygan County Humane Society

Mackinac Straits Health Foundation

Mackinaw Area Historical Society

Mackinaw Area Public Library

Mackinaw Womans Club

SACF Community Needs Fund

Wawatam Senior Center

To help local nonprofits take part in Giving Tuesday, SACF will provide the technical infrastructure through its website and social media to showcase and manage donations, all at no cost to the participating organizations. One hundred percent of every donation will go to the nonprofit of the donor’s choice.

Donors can visit sacf.net on Giving Tuesday and make donations to any, some, or all these nonprofits.

Heraghty also noted that in addition to the participating organizations, donors may also make donations to any of the charitable funds held by the Straits Area Community Foundation as a Giving Tuesday gift.

“While we have many organizations participating in the campaign, SACF also holds over 50 different charitable funds that support many different causes, organizations and scholarships,” said Heraghty. “Donations to those funds will be counted on Nov. 28 as Giving Tuesday gifts as well.”

Five years ago, Grant the Giving Tuesday Golden Goose was introduced as a fun way to bolster some friendly competition between nonprofits. Grant is awarded to the nonprofit raising the most money on Giving Tuesday. Last year, it went to the Besser Museum of Northeast Michigan.

Giving Tuesday Northeast Michigan begins at midnight on Nov. 28. The public will be able to make donations for a full 24 hours, and monitor the total amount donated online throughout the day. The total amount donated to each organization will be announced at an online live event on Dec. 6.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Community foundation to host Giving Tuesday campaign in Northeast Michigan