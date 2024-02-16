Community Foundation Lilly grant meetings well attended

Feb. 16—The Decatur County Community Foundation hosted three community meetings Tuesday, inviting citizens to share their thoughts regarding what improvements they wanted to see in their communities in light of a Lilly Endowment grant.

The DCCF has received a $50,000 planning grant from Lilly's Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow program and could potentially receive up to $5 million in an additional GIFT grant after presenting a concept paper in late April.

The goal, DCCF Executive Director Tami Wenning said, is to identify things that the community as a whole, county line to county line, needs.

"We're trying to figure out what's the common theme," Wenning explained, "but, my secondary notion here is, we're gathering this information," to develop a better understanding of the community's needs so the Foundation can plan more strategically for other future grants.

Meetings were held in Saint Paul, Greensburg and Westport. All three meetings were well attended, according to Wenning, and exceeded her expectations. Roughly 30 people attended the Greensburg meeting and there was a full parking lot at the Westport Town Hall building for their meeting at 4 p.m.

At the Westport meeting, many attendees expressed interest in improving infrastructure, mental health or addiction treatment services and healthcare.

Westport attendees also expressed interest in building spaces that could attract people to the community and creating activities for young people.

"There's a lot of infrastructure problems," Wenning said in citing one common improvement suggested at all three meetings, "especially with the smaller towns. When you can't grow, if you can't bring more people in because your infrastructure won't support it, then you've got to figure out a way to improve the infrastructure. It's hard to put that burden on" taxpayers when "you have X amount of taxpayers living in this area."

Wenning continued, adding, "Everybody wants to make where they're at a nice place to live, they want to make their main streets nice," the question is primarily "how do you do that? We can't solve all the problems but if" the Lilly Endowment is "going to wave money at us, we're going to go for it! It takes a lot of this kind of stuff to be able to take baby steps."

The Feb. 13 meetings were the only ones planned. Those who weren't at the meetings or who have additional ideas to share can contact the Decatur County Community Foundation at 812-662-6364 or email Wenning at tami@dccfound.org.

Noelle Maxwell: news@greensburgdailynews.com.