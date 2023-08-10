Community foundation names new youth trustee

STURGIS — The Sturgis Area Community Foundation (SACF) Board of Trustees recently selected Sturgis High School student Caroline Hughes as its incoming youth trustee for the 2023-24 school year.

Each year, 11th grade students in the SACF’s Youth Advisory Council program have the opportunity to apply to the position of youth trustee. A two-year position, youth trustees spend their first year as a “trustee in training” and nonvoting member of the board. During this time, trustees in training are encouraged to ask questions, participate in board discussions, observe, and learn how a community foundation board operates. After her year in training, Hughes will become a full, voting member of the foundation’s board of trustees.

Caroline Hughes

The youth trustee program provides a “unique leadership experience not often provided to high school students," said Lindsay Richardson-Aguilar, executive director of Sturgis Area Community Foundation.

"Youth trustees bring diverse perspectives, fresh ideas and a unique energy,” she said. “Incorporating young voices on our board ultimately strengthens the governance of our organization, promotes a culture of inclusivity, and enhances SACF’s ability to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world."

Hughes is a junior at Sturgis High School and member of Sturgis Area Community Foundation's Youth Advisory Council. She actively volunteers at a variety of community events ranging from downtown festivals to school dances and benefits. At Sturgis High School, Hughes also is vice president to the student senate, and member of the SHS orchestra, varsity soccer, varsity sideline cheer and varsity competitive cheer teams.

Hughes said she likes to challenge herself, being involved and helping others.

"Leadership roles can oftentimes be difficult and take a lot of hard work, but I like the challenge, and I will always put in as much work as it takes,” Hughes said. “As the youth trustee, I will put in the work and not shy from difficult tasks. I want to have a voice and give to our community what is best for everyone."

The Sturgis Area Community Foundation is a $30 million foundation serving the charitable needs of the Sturgis community. For more about the Sturgis Youth Advisory Council Program, visit sturgisfoundation.org/yac.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Community foundation names new youth trustee