Community Foundation for Northeast Florida now accepting grant applications

Since its founding in 1964, The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida has provided almost $700 million dollars in grants by assisting donors invest in local nonprofit organizations. Touting its tag line, “Connecting People Who Care With Causes That Matter,” The Foundation is now accepting grant applications from St. Augustine – and St. Johns County – nonprofit organizations.

According to The Foundation, “Our work is much more than serving as a repository for donor funds, as important as that work is. We have a strong history and commitment to changing our communities, for building bridges between people who are committed to making the world a better place and the causes to which they are dedicated.”

Small organizations with budgets of $150k or less can receive grants of up to $2,500. Application assistance is available through one-on-one appointments conducted live, virtually or by phone. The application deadline is Jan. 25, 2024. Click here to apply.

The Foundation's Women’s Giving Alliance offers one-time grants up to $50,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits that exclusively serve women and girls. Noted as "Client Basic Needs Support," these nonprofit agencies must provide support for those women suffering from economic conditions. Application deadline is Jan. 15, 2024. Click here to learn more.

"The Community Foundation has been investing in high-impact, grassroots nonprofits in St. Augustine for years and we encourage them to explore our grant opportunities," said Isaiah M. Oliver, President of The Community Foundation. "We also welcome donors to partner with us to support great work in the community."

The Foundation has provided grants to the following St. Augustine nonprofits:

RESET – a nonprofit that helps to empower, engage, and assist at risk teens develop skills deemed necessary to become productive citizens. Founded by two educators who formalized a targeted approach to building character through examples of morality, honesty, courtesy, respect, and discipline, RESET partners with local businesses for trainings, mentorships, and internships with the possibility of future employment.

EpiCentre Alliance MISSON for the design of the charette of The Shell, prospected to become St. Augustine’s performing arts center which will include an auditorium and theater space; a café; a gallery and museum space; a rooftop indoor-outdoor restaurant and jazz club; along with conference and office rooms. Click here to read more about St. Augustine EpiCentre Alliance.

The Dr. Joann Crisp-Ellert Memorial Fund created in memory of artist and philanthropist Dr. JoAnn Crisp-Ellert, which offers sponsorships to nonprofits that promote visual art and/or visual art education. Grants support a variety of programs including the Flagler College Crisp-Ellert Museum artist-in-residence program; St. Augustine’s Plein Air Paint Out hosted by the St. Augustine Art Association; and the Lightner Museum’s travelling exhibits. According to the foundation, sponsorships for community murals, artist collaboratives, and after-school art projects have all been funded as living memories of Dr. Crisp-Ellert, a patron of the arts.

"The Foundation helps donors invest their philanthropic gifts wisely, helps nonprofits serve the region effectively, and brings people together to make the community a better place,” said Garfunkel.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Community Foundation for Northeast Florida now accepting grant applications