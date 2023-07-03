Community Foundation of the Ozarks' CEO Brian Fogle planning to step down

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks' current president and CEO Brian Fogle will retire in late 2023 or early 2024, according to a press release. CFO announced it is starting its executive search process for Fogle's successor.

Fogle has served as the foundation's president since 2008. During that time, he emphasized the growth of CFO's nonprofit partnerships, the launch of the mission-related investment program, and a broad array of local, regional, state and national leadership activities.

“We are extremely fortunate to have had Brian’s business acumen and his natural instincts to build relationships and partnerships for the past 15 years,” said Dean Thompson, board chair of CFO's board of directors and a vice president at Springfield City Utilities. “But we respect his desire to move into his next phase of life as the CFO also starts its new chapter after celebrating its first 50 years in June. We are fully confident he has laid the foundation for a successful transition to the CFO’s next leader.”

Fogle is a native of Aurora and a graduate of the University of Missouri. Prior to his work with the CFO, Fogle spent 30 years in banking in Springfield.

The search process is being conducted by Scion Executive Search under the direction of the CFO’s governing officers. Scion was selected after directing a previous successful leadership search process for the CFO, according to the release.

Details of the position announcement are available at cfozarks.org/careers. The CFO is seeking a highly qualified individual with experience at a community or other foundation or relevant management level; financial and investment expertise; a record of community leadership and collaboration; and a commitment to place-based philanthropy that is the core of a community foundation’s mission. The CFO is currently the 69th largest of about 900 U.S. community foundations, according to the press release.

