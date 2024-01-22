Community Foundation ready to help local students with summer study goals

Jan. 22—High school students have a great opportunity to spend time this summer participating in intensive summer enrichment programs across the nation.

The Cass County Community Foundation will once again provide students with funding with the Richard and Rose Gates Discovery Award.

Applications open February 1 and the deadline to apply is May 1. Students should already have been accepted into a program before applying for funding.

In 2023, the foundation gave awards to Alaina Sanchez (Lewis Cass), Haley Logan (Caston) and Valerie Hinkle (Pioneer).

Logan used her award to attend the National Student Leadership Conference for Medicine and Healthcare at the University of Chicago. Sanchez attended the Joffrey School of Ballet Summer Intensive Program in Dallas. Hinkle chose the Lutheran Summer Music Camp at Valparaiso University.

Deanna Crispen, CEO and president of the community foundation, hopes the foundation can help 10 or more students this summer.

"We're very excited," she said. "I think this is one of those programs that fills a gap. You have kids who want to pursue things and if you are a parent or even a grandparent thinking about college for your children or grandchildren, that expense just looms out there, big time. Diverting funds for something now doesn't seem very practical."

The Richard and Rose Gates Discovery Award was created in 2022 thanks to then Lewis Cass student Ian Hook, whose persistence in asking for help from the community foundation inspired the board to create the award.

Hook attended two summer music sessions at the Berkley School of Music that summer and called the experience life changing.

Richard Gates was a 1947 graduate of Lucerne High School who enlisted in the Army in 1948. After serving his country for three years, he returned home to Indiana and was awarded a scholarship to attend the Acme School of Tool & Design Technology in South Bend. The scholarship led to a 30-year career as a senior tool design engineer working in the aerospace, missile, rail, machine and automotive industries. Richard worked on the development of the Boeing 747, navy radar, Trident missile systems, F-15 fighter program and the NASA space shuttles.

Richard and his wife Rose had many opportunities to visit and explore new places, but they loved their quiet life in Royal Center. When they both passed away within months of each other, The Richard and Rose Gates Educational Endowment was created to help students in the community.

"It's something that Richard and Rose Gates would have loved," Crispen said. "They would love that they are helping a student find their career, find their path."

Students have more than one opportunity to apply for and earn the award.

Crispen said a student who had previously received funding to attend a summer program may apply again for an advanced program. Students may not apply to attend the same program multiple times.

"For example, Alaina Sanchez went to the Joffrey School of Ballet for a specific program," she said. "If they offered something else this summer that she auditioned for and got accepted to, she could apply. You can't go back to the same class but if it's a more advanced class or an additional one, we are open to that as long as we have funds. The idea is to get the funds out there and get the kids the experience of being away from home and learning."

Crispen said one of the goals of the program is to help students hone their skills away from home and then be able to return to school in the fall and share what they learned with classmates.

In order to be eligible for the award, students must have completed their freshman year but not started their senior year.

Preference will be given (but not limited) to students accepted at a summer program in the field of engineering, art, music, science or leadership.

"It really is an enrichment program and I think it could be a good way for students to test out 'is this something I really want to do?'," said Crispen. "It gives them just a broader view of what a career is about or would be like. I think this kind of program can really help somebody say 'oh, I don't want to do that every day' or 'yes, this is right for me. This is a great thing for me.' I'm anxious to see what the students will come up with this year for programs and where they want to go."

For more information please call the Cass County Community Foundation Inc. at 574-722-2200.