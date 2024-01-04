Community Foundation of St. Clair County names new board chair

PORT HURON — The Community Foundation of St. Clair County has announced it has elected a new board chair.

St. Clair resident Patti Manley effectively became the new board chair on New Year's Day. She follows Hale Walker, who completed a two-year term as the foundation's chair.

"The foundation is an amazing group of more than 200 volunteers and a dedicated staff of 11 whose focus is to match the wishes and vision of our donors with the needs, challenges and opportunities within our community," Manley said in a press release.

Manley is originally a Port Huron native, but has lived in St. Clair with her husband, Tom, for the past 20 years. She started with the McBride-Manley & Co. in 1988 and will celebrate 42 years with the firm this year. She joined the Community Foundation in 2016 and has served on its Finance Committee and main Grants Committee.

Manley also has history volunteering with United Way, National Association of Career Women and River District Hospital.

Walker will remain active in the Community Foundation and is busy with his other business ventures in and around the Port Huron area. He is one of the founders of Michigan Mutual and is also the Co-Chair of the regional Blue Meets Green coalition.

Walker said in the press release that he is looking forward to the continued growth and impact of the Community Foundation.

"Our donors and grantmaking committees were very busy in 2023," he said. "Last year our grantmaking topped $4.7 million and scholarship awards topped $500,000 for the second year in a row."

Joining Manley as officers of the Foundation in 2024 are Vice Chair Bill Schwarz, Treasurer Will Oldford and Secretary Steve Schweihofer. Other members of the Executive Committee include Walker and at-large members Cliff Thomason and Korissa Kramer.

Other newly elected board members include Randa Jundi-Samman, Sushma Reddy and Lindsey Adams-Fitchett.

The Community Foundation of St. Clair County is the largest and oldest foundation in Michigan’s Thumb Region, having been founded in November 1944. Its total assets heading into 2024 exceed $100 million and include over 300 endowments as well as property and buildings such as the Blue Water River Walk, Knowlton Museum and its offices in downtown Port Huron.

