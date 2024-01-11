Community Foundation supports nonprofit that assists children in need

Jan. 11—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Centre County nonprofit that works to build community support for the region's orphans and disadvantaged children received $7,500 to continue that mission locally.

Keystone Family Alliance has served Somerset and Indiana counties in recent years and recently expanded into Cambria and Clearfield counties, according to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which awarded the funds.

The objective is to enable the group "to advance its mission of engaging local churches and community members in caring for vulnerable children who are within the child welfare system," the foundation wrote.

"Keystone Family Alliance is not a foster or adoption agency," said Vince Smith, Keystone's executive director. "Rather, we are a bridge organization that connects the local church to the needs of local children, families and agencies. We connect people to practical ways they can serve orphans and vulnerable children.

"Whether you are a church, organization or someone who wants to help, we believe that everyone can do something."

For Keystone's mission to succeed, it is working to raise awareness and engagement with local church and community groups in the year ahead "to provide more stable, well-supported homes for vulnerable children involved in the child welfare system in these counties," Community Foundation for the Alleghenies Associate Director Angie Berzonski said.

She noted that the need is clear in the counties where Keystone Family Alliance is already operating. Of the nearly 14,000 children currently in foster care in Pennsylvania, 307 are from Indiana and Somerset counties.

"Our distribution committee is pleased to award this funding on behalf of our donors," Berzonski said. "We are hopeful that it will have a big impact not only on children in the foster care system, but also on the foster families who will be able to receive much-needed support and training."

In total, Keystone Family Alliance is active in 17 counties across the state, with plans to continue to serve additional counties in 2024 and beyond, the group said.