The Community Foundation of West Texas announced its 2024 Board of Directors on Friday.

“We would like to welcome our 2024 board members and executive officers, all of whom are leaders within our community," said Stephen P. Warren, Foundation President. "We are proud they have joined our group and feel confident in the oversight these honorable directors will provide.”

Executive Committee

● Chair: Lynette Wilson

● Chair-Elect: Ryan Henry

● Past Chair: Dwight McDonald

● Secretary/Treasurer: Brianna Brown

● Investment Chair: Mark Bass

● Donor Relations Chair: Terra James (Plainview Area Endowment)

● Grants Chair: Roger Karr

● Personnel Chair: Dawn Moore

Directors

● Crystal Edwards

● Eric Fisher

● Don Rushing

● Margo Garcia

● Ted Rushing

● Barbara Gilley

● Sarah Thompson (Hockley County Endowment)

● Chad Inderman

● Adrienne Williams

● Russ Liner

● Diann Windham (Post-Garza County Endowment)

● Keith Patrick

● Ann Marie Wright (Slaton Area Endowment)

● Sharon Prather

● Donnie Yandell

● Jamie Quintela

The Community Foundation of West Texas’ mission statement is to improve the quality of life for all people in West Texas through the development of organized philanthropy.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Community Foundation of West Texas announces 2024 board of directors