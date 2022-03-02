🌱Community Garden Sign-Ups + Hillsboro Couple Wins Car

Hello Beaverton! It’s Wednesday and it’s already a busy day in Beaverton and its environs. Get everything you need to know to start your day right here in less than five minute with me, your substitute Patch curator, Merlin Douglass.

First, today's weather:

Occasional rain. High: 54 Low: 45.

Here are the top stories today in Beaverton:

Be careful out there. The rain is making driving particularly difficult. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to a multi-car crash on Interstate 5 northbound early Tuesday. One person was taken to the hospital. The crash scene has been cleared. If you have questions about the feasibility of the route you are planning to use you can check the camera information in real time. @OregonDOT, Twitter⁩ Think you’ve never met anyone who won a free car? Well now you do. A lucky Hillsboro couple won a brand new 2021 Toyota in a contest at the 2022 Portland International Auto Show. Check out how happy they are. (Pamplin Media) Out behind the Tigard library, @fiveoakmuseum and the @cityoftigard have set up a mobile exhibit called DISplace to illustrate the connection between the people of Hawai’i and the Pacific Northwest. Learn about the effects this had locally and in the islands. The exhibit will be open through the month of March. (Twitter) Beaverton is one of three of Oregon’s largest school districts who have yet to weigh in on whether or not they will no longer require masking after March 11. The districts say they are waiting for additional guidance before making their decisions. This past Monday marked two years since the first COVID case was discovered in Oregon. (KATU) The City of Beaverton turned on the water at community gardens March 1. Gardeners from last year who don’t intend to use their plots this year are asked to contact the community garden offices at 503-526-2665 or email at gardenmail@BeavertonOregon.gov to let them know. Gardeners who are interested in getting a community garden spot can sign up for the waitlist on the website. Pro tip: In this game, earlier is better. (Community Garden)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today's Beaverton Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Beaverton:

The Beaverton Human Rights Advisory Commission is having a virtual meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For connection information call 503-526-2569 or email HRAC@BeavertonOregon.gov. The agenda can be found on the website.

Aloha Library online bookclub is meeting this evening from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Meeting ID: 924 6989 8432 | Passcode: 037016.) The next book club selection is Nomadland by Jessia Bruder. This book looks at the nomadic culture of middle-aged and older Americans who live in campers and RVs because of their difficult economic situation.

The Village Gallery of Arts next to the Cedar Mill Library will be open at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow. They are located at 1060 NW Saltzman Rd. They are featuring the work of watercolorist Jung-Soo Pal. You can also sign up for a monthly newsletter.

From my notebook:

Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter is looking for a full time certified vet technician to help take care of the animals. If you know anyone who holds those qualifications and is looking for an important and meaningful position helping Washington County’s most vulnerable domestic animals, maybe let them know about this opening. (Twitter)

The board of County Commissioners for Washington County issued a proclamation in support of the Ukrainian people at their business meeting March 1. They declared their support for the people of Ukraine and condemed Russian aggression. Read the proclamation here.

Read Gerry Frank wax poetic about Mo Cha Tea House at OregonLive. Mo Cha Tea House specializes in Boba teas, shaved ice and Asian desserts. Best of all they have two Beaverton locations. Get more information at mochateahouse.com.

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Portland Chiropractors Announce Grand Opening (March 15)

Add your event

Loving the Beaverton Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at ash.the.copyartist@gmail.com.

Thanks for following along and staying informed! I'll see you soon.

— Merlin Douglass





This article originally appeared on the Beaverton Patch